Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Imperfect 10 for Tiger at Augusta's 12th hole

He then pitched his eighth shot to the back of the green and two-putted to finally end his misery. The disastrous hole left the five-times Masters champion languishing at four over par, while Dustin Johnson led at 16 under par after seven holes.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 22:32 IST
Golf-Imperfect 10 for Tiger at Augusta's 12th hole

Defending champion Tiger Woods made an ignominious 10 at the famous par-three 12th hole in the final round at the Masters on Sunday.

It was his highest score on the hole by four shots. In 89 previous rounds at Augusta National, he had never had worse than triple-bogey. Woods' problems started when his tee shot, an eight-iron from 155 yards, landed short of the green and rolled back into the tributary of Rae's Creek that has gobbled up so many balls over the year.

The way the former world number one played the hole was a far cry from last year, when Woods safely found the putting surface to seize control of the tournament while four of his nearest rivals ran into trouble. After taking a penalty stroke, he pitched his third shot onto the green, but the soft putting surface repelled it and his ball again rolled back into the water.

Now playing five, he made sure of avoiding the water, only to end up in the back bunker, from where he knifed his sixth shot all the way across the green and back in the water. He then pitched his eighth shot to the back of the green and two-putted to finally end his misery.

The disastrous hole left the five-times Masters champion languishing at four over par, while Dustin Johnson led at 16 under par after seven holes.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mane scores as Senegal qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals

Senegal became the first country to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after a late goal from Sadio Mane secured a 1-0 victory away at Guinea Bissau on Sunday.Mane, who also scored last Wednesday when Senegal beat Guinea Bissau 2-...

Odisha to set up startup hub by March next year

The Odisha government has decided to set up a startup hub with common facilities by March next year to create employment opportunities for youth in the state, an official said on Sunday. The government has also given its in-principle approv...

FACTBOX-Peru's presidential lineup: graft probes, suicide and impeachment

Peru, the worlds No.2 copper producer and for years one of Latin Americas fastest growing economies, has seen a litany of presidents ousted from office or imprisoned on allegations of corruption over the past three decades.Last week, centri...

Peru interim president quits after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths

Perus interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after the countrys political parties demanded he step down or face impeachment following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor. Merino had b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020