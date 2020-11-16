Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Turkish Grand Prix

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 01:12 IST
Team by team analysis of Sunday's Turkish Formula One Grand Prix (round 14 of 17, teams listed in championship order): -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 14) Hamilton sealed his record-equalling seventh title with three races to spare, taking a record-extending 94th career win and 10th of the season. He started sixth on the grid. Bottas started ninth and spun on the opening lap and several times after that. He said the car was damaged at turn nine with a piece missing from the front wing.

- RED BULL (Max Verstappen 6, Alexander Albon 7)

Both drivers led the team's 300th race briefly but also made mistakes and suffered spins. Verstappen lined up in second place on the dirty side of the grid but made a poor start and fell to fourth. He then damaged his tyres and had to pit. Albon qualified fourth but also started slowly. -

RACING POINT (Sergio Perez 2, Lance Stroll 9) Stroll started on pole position for the first time and still led at his second stop on lap 36. He then struggled with the intermediate tyres and dropped back. Perez qualified third and made his intermediates last 48 laps after pitting on lap 10. Racing Point move up to third overall.

- MCLAREN (Carlos Sainz 5, Lando Norris 8)

Sainz started 15th after grid penalties were applied, making up six places on the opening lap. Norris started 14th and gained a point for fastest lap. -

RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 10, Esteban Ocon 11) Renault dropped from third to fifth. Ricciardo clipped Ocon on the opening lap, sending him into a spin, after a nudge from Hamilton. Ocon also made contact with Bottas at turn nine and suffered a left rear puncture, forcing him to pit.

- FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 3, Charles Leclerc 4)

Ferrari's biggest points haul of the season produced Vettel's first podium finish of the year and the team's third. Leclerc passed Perez for second on the final lap but then went wide and lost two places. Vettel gained eight places on the opening lap. Ferrari are now 24 points off third place. -

ALPHATAURI (Daniil Kvyat 12, Pierre Gasly 13) Both struggled with the wet tyres. Gasly started from the back of the grid after the team sought permission to change his car's power unit overnight and then decided not to.

- ALFA ROMEO (Kimi Raikkonen 15, Antonio Giovinazzi retired)

Giovinazzi skidded off on his way to the starting grid, damaging the front wing, and then parked up by the side of the track at the start of his second stint triggering a virtual safety car. Raikkonen's race was uneventful. -

HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 17, Romain Grosjean retired) Magnussen started 13th, challenged for points but suffered a cross-threaded wheel nut on the left rear at his second stop on lap 34 and had to stop at the end of the pit lane. He rejoined at the rear. Grosjean was sent spinning by Latifi and retired on lap 52 with a damaged floor.

- WILLIAMS (George Russell 16, Nicholas Latifi retired)

Both started from the pitlane on intermediate tyres. Latifi retired after the contact with Grosjean. Russell knocked off his front wing on his way to the grid.

