Busquets ruled out of Spain's Nations League clash due to knee injury

Midfielder Sergio Busquets has been ruled out of Spain's upcoming Nations League clash against Germany due to a knee injury and will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan on Monday.

ANI | Seville | Updated: 16-11-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 10:43 IST
Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets. Image Credit: ANI

Midfielder Sergio Busquets has been ruled out of Spain's upcoming Nations League clash against Germany due to a knee injury and will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan on Monday. The Spanish FA confirmed Busquets' absence from Tuesday's game as Busquets is dealing with a ligament sprain in the left knee which he picked up during the recent 1-1 draw with Switzerland. The midfielder did not take part in training on Sunday.

While Busquets' absence is a blow to Spain, as Luis Enrique's side need a win over Germany on Tuesday to overhaul their opponents at the top of Nations League Group A4, there will be anxious people monitoring the situation at Camp Nou. Barca have made a slow start to the ongoing domestic campaign and hold eighth place in La Liga, nine points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad - albeit with two games in hand. (ANI)

