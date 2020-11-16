ISL side Chennaiyin FC renews association with Apollo Tyres

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Monday renewed its association with the country's leading tyre manufacturer, Apollo Tyres. Chennaiyin FC roped in Apollo Tyres as its principal sponsor after signing a multi-year deal, a press release from the club said.

Apollo Tyres came onboard as CFC's principal sponsor ahead of the 2017-18 ISL campaign, which the team won to become the first ISL team to qualify for the prestigious AFC Cup in 2019. The release said as part of the partnership a number of fan engagement and social impact initiatives have been implemented, which includes a special Apollo Tyres end-of-life tyres (ELT) playground programme for school children from Tamil Nadu villages last season.

Commenting on the extension of the association, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, "This has been a very fruitful association with Chennaiyin FC, wherein we have engaged and interacted with their large fan base, especially the youth, both in rural and urban areas. "The extension of this partnership is mutually beneficial for both the brands, and for the upliftment of football as a sport." CFC co-owner Vita Dani said Apollo Tyres had become an integral member of the Chennaiyin FC family over the years, "standing by our side through all the ups and downs." "It has been enriching relationship with a shared passion for football at the forefront. And it will be our constant endeavour to build on the good work done by both our brands over the last few years, as we aim to unearth more young stars, win more trophies, and give our fans more reasons to cheer," she added. The seventh edition of the ISL gets underway on November 20 in Goa where it will be played behind closed doors owing to the coronavirus pandemic.