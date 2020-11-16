Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Djokovic thrashes debutant Schwartzman at ATP Finals; Cardinals win on last-second Hail Mary and more

Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he looked forward to working closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Tokyo Olympics next year, following a meeting with Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC.

Updated: 16-11-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:30 IST
Representative image

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic thrashes debutant Schwartzman at ATP Finals

Diego Schwartzman suffered a similar fate to fellow ATP Finals debutant Andrey Rublev the previous night as the Argentine was brushed aside by five-time champion Novak Djokovic on Monday. Russian Rublev barely laid a glove on 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal during a straight sets loss and Schwartzman looked equally powerless to prevent a sixth loss from six meetings with the clinical Djokovic, subsiding 6-3 6-2.

NFL roundup: Cardinals win on last-second Hail Mary

DeAndre Hopkins caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Kyler Murray with two seconds remaining to give the Arizona Cardinals a stunning 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Murray scrambled to his left and heaved the ball into the end zone. Hopkins made a leaping grab while surrounded by three defenders.

Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he looked forward to working closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Tokyo Olympics next year, following a meeting with Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC. Bach is in Japan on a two-day visit to meet with Game organisers and discuss a variety of issues facing the event, which was postponed to next year due to the global pandemic.

Johnson not ready to rest on laurels after winning Masters

Dustin Johnson exudes an air of cool nonchalance on the course but that calm exterior hides a burning desire to compile a major record that does justice to his rich talents. The tears he shed upon winning the Masters with a record low score on Sunday showed a rarely seen side of a player who was all too aware that many questioned whether he really had the inner fortitude to stand up and be counted on the biggest stage.

Olympics: Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surge

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held successfully next year, even allowing spectators to attend, as the world grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. Bach's two-day visit to Tokyo is likely to bolster Japan's efforts to stage the Olympics, but will do little to assuage the concerns of a public deeply worried about the spread of the virus.

Boxing: Fury ditches plan to fight in December, to return to ring in 2021

Tyson Fury has confirmed he will not return to the ring this year less than a month after saying his next fight would take place on Dec. 5 in London. The 32-year-old Briton has not fought since February when he won the WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas with a seventh-round stoppage against Deontay Wilder.

Golf: Solheim Cup to move to even year schedule from 2024

The Solheim Cup, women's golf biennial team competition between the U.S. and Europe, will move to even years starting in 2024, the LPGA said on Monday. The Solheim Cup Committee approved the change following the announcement that the Ryder Cup will move to an odd-year schedule, after the 2020 competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panthers' McCaffrey not ready to return: report

Running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday due to the shoulder injury that kept him on the sideline for Week 10. McCaffrey sat out Carolina's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and on Monday, ESPN reported he would likely need at least another week to recover. The team is preparing for him to miss multiple weeks, per the report.

Lakers' Davis opts for free agency: report

Anthony Davis is opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers but reportedly intends to return to the NBA champions on a new deal that aligns with LeBron James' plans. Davis, 27, was due $28.7 million next season but a clause in his contract allowed him to opt out of the 2020-21 season in favor of free agency.

Swimming: CAS halves Australian Jack's doping ban to two years

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday halved Australian swimmer Shayna Jack's four-year ban for a positive drug test before last year's world championships, saying she did not intentionally ingest the banned anabolic agent Ligandrol. The 22-year-old freestyle swimmer was withdrawn from the team days before the championships in Gwangju, South Korea, having tested positive for the substance in an out-of-competition test on June 26 last year.

