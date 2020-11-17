Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giroud's situation at Chelsea not good, says Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps has said that Olivier Giroud's situation at Chelsea is not good and the striker may need to take a final call about his stint with the club by January.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:31 IST
Giroud's situation at Chelsea not good, says Deschamps
French striker Olivier Giroud (Photo/ Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

France manager Didier Deschamps has said that Olivier Giroud's situation at Chelsea is not good and the striker may need to take a final call about his stint with the club by January. Giroud came off the bench in France's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Nations League on Saturday, but the striker has missed a majority of the action for France.

The 34-year-old Giroud looked certain to leave Chelsea during last season's January transfer window but he eventually stayed. The striker had also admitted that he might need to leave Chelsea to win a place in France's squad for Euro Cup. "The situation is not good for him. It is for him to see, he will decide. But in terms of the France team, psychologically and physically for him, he has every interest in having playing time. I hope that by January he will have more playing time," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying.

"After that, he will stay [in the squad] or he won't. He knows what I think about it, I told him, although I don't forget what he can do and what he might be able to do again," he added. France is currently at the top of Nations League Group A3 standings with 13 points from five matches.

The side will next take on Sweden later today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 9 from investment firm held for duping people of Rs 23L

TheNavi Mumbai police have arrested nine officials and agents of a private investment firm for allegedly duping five investors of Rs 23.02 lakh by promising them lucrative returns, a police official said on Tuesday. The accused accepted inv...

Telangana reports 952 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 952 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the active caseload to 13,732 here. According to the state health department, 1,602 recoveries and three fatalities due to the virus were also recorded on the same day ...

Samsung's new Smart Monitor now available globally, supports VOD and AirPlay 2

Samsung on Monday announced the global availability of its all-new lifestyle Smart Monitor that comes with an unprecedented suite of features for work, learning and entertainment, all in a single display.The Samsung Smart Monitor is availab...

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Incs experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020