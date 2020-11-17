Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria draws, still qualifies for African Cup

The point was still enough to see the African champion through to the finals in Cameroon, which were meant to be played in January and February but were rescheduled to early 2022 — the same year as the World Cup — because of the coronavirus pandemic. Algeria scored twice in four minutes near the end of the first half in Harare through an Andy Delort header from a free kick and Riyad Mahrez's skillful finish.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 09:37 IST
Algeria draws, still qualifies for African Cup

Algeria qualified for the African Cup of Nations in 2022 and will get the chance to defend its title at the delayed tournament despite letting a two-goal lead slip in Zimbabwe and drawing 2-2. The point was still enough to see the African champion through to the finals in Cameroon, which were meant to be played in January and February but were rescheduled to early 2022 — the same year as the World Cup — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Algeria scored twice in four minutes near the end of the first half in Harare through an Andy Delort header from a free kick and Riyad Mahrez's skillful finish. Knowledge Musona curled in a free kick two minutes before halftime and moments after crashing one against the crossbar to pull one back for Zimbabwe. Substitute Prince Dube scrambled home an equalizer with eight minutes to go.

Still, Mahrez and Algeria went through with two games to spare after three wins and a draw in the final group stage of qualifying. They followed hot on the heels of Sadio Mane's Senegal, which was the first team to qualify on Sunday. That means the teams that played in the last African Cup final in Egypt are the first through to the 2022 edition.

Zimbabwe is second in Group H and in position for the group's other qualifying place. South Africa secured an important win over Sao Tome and Principe in Group C even though Bafana Bafana was unconvincing against a team that has lost all four of its group stage qualifiers.

Midfielder Jocy gave Sao Tome and Principe a shock early lead in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, and the underdogs were holding the South Africans to 2-2 with three minutes left until Themba Zwane and Percy Tau scored in the 87th and 88th minutes to complete a brace for both of them and take South Africa to a flattering 4-2 win. The game was meant to be n Sao Tome and Principe after the teams met in Durban on Friday but Sao Tome gave up its home advantage to ease the travel pressure on its players during the pandemic. Sao Tome and Principe is now out of contention.

Ghana and South Africa are level on nine points at the top of the group but Ghana has played a game less and will qualify for the finals with a win in Sudan on Tuesday. Other teams on the verge of qualifying with two games to spare are Mali and Tunisia, while Nigeria has some pride to regain after a staggering collapse at home to Sierra Leone last week in Group L.

The Super Eagles led that game 4-0 after 29 minutes but drew 4-4 after Sierra Leone's epic fightback capped by three goals in the last 18 minutes. Forward Alhaji Kamara scored two of them. The rematch is in Freetown on Tuesday. Africa will have played seven straight days of qualifying games by the time these two rounds of matches wrap up on Tuesday and it has gone smoothly despite the threat of the virus.

There has been only one high-profile complication. Egypt's star forward, Mohamed Salah, is spending the international window in self-isolation after testing positive for the virus on the eve of his team's 1-0 win over Togo in Cairo on Saturday. He missed that win and is also out of the trip to Togo for Tuesday's return game.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 9 from investment firm held for duping people of Rs 23L

TheNavi Mumbai police have arrested nine officials and agents of a private investment firm for allegedly duping five investors of Rs 23.02 lakh by promising them lucrative returns, a police official said on Tuesday. The accused accepted inv...

Telangana reports 952 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 952 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the active caseload to 13,732 here. According to the state health department, 1,602 recoveries and three fatalities due to the virus were also recorded on the same day ...

Samsung's new Smart Monitor now available globally, supports VOD and AirPlay 2

Samsung on Monday announced the global availability of its all-new lifestyle Smart Monitor that comes with an unprecedented suite of features for work, learning and entertainment, all in a single display.The Samsung Smart Monitor is availab...

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Incs experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Togethe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020