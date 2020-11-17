Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: U.S. Senate passes anti-doping sports bill; NCAA Tournament hoping for Indy bubble and more

Harden declined Houston's offer of a contract that would pay him an NBA-record $50 million per season, and he instead is looking to engineer a trade that would send him to the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported Monday.

Updated: 17-11-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:26 IST
Representative Image.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics: Semenya to take fight to European Court of Human Rights

South African double Olympic 800-metre champion Caster Semenya is to take her fight with World Athletics to the European Court of Human Rights, her lawyers confirmed on Tuesday. Semenya is one of a number of female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) competing in races ranging from 400 metres to a mile, who World Athletics insist must reduce their naturally high levels of testosterone in order to run.

Sofia Marathon winners Khapilina, Sbaai provisionally suspended by AIU

This year's Sofia Marathon winners, Viktoriia Khapilina and Youssef Sbaai, have been provisionally suspended from all racing for doping violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday. Ukraine's Khapilina and Sbaai of Morocco, who set course records of 2:27:57 and 2:13:03 respectively in the bronze label race in Bulgaria last month, tested positive for a banned substance in an in-competition test, the AIU said.

U.S. Senate passes anti-doping sports bill

The United States Senate on Monday passed a bill that would allow U.S. justice officials to pursue criminal penalties against anyone involved in doping at an international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which previously passed the House of Representatives unanimously, passed the Senate unopposed and needs to signature of the president to become law.

Baseball: KBO League reduce capacity to 30% amid rising COVID-19 cases

The final round of South Korea's KBO League post-season will have crowds reduced to 30% capacity after the government imposed stricter social distancing rules on Tuesday in an effort to dampen a spike in new COVID-19 cases. Fans returned to stadiums in August at a reduced capacity which was later increased to 50% by the Korea Baseball Organization during the post-season, with a brief period in between when arenas were shut due to a sudden spike in cases.

NCAA Tournament hoping for Indy bubble

March Madness may be held exclusively in the Hoosier State in 2021. The NCAA announced Monday that preliminary talks are underway with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to host the entire 68-team NCAA Tournament in a bubble environment.

FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

The FIFA Club World Cup, originally planned for December, will now be held from Feb. 1 to Feb. 11 in Doha, Qatar, organisers FIFA said on Tuesday. The tournament brings together the six continental champions from across the world, with European Champions League winners Bayern Munich the first to have qualified.

Olympics: Athletes won't be forced to get COVID-19 vaccinations – IOC's Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday that athletes would not be forced to get COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, but he said they should as a "demonstration of solidarity" with the Japanese. Bach visited the Athletes' Village on Tuesday before concluding his two-day Tokyo trip with a visit to the National Stadium.

2021 Paris marathon to be run October 17: organisers

Next year's Paris marathon will be held on Oct. 17, six months later than scheduled, amid the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Tuesday. "Every effort will be made to ensure that the autumn race takes place in safe conditions and in strict compliance with the health regulations in force," Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said in a statement.

Giants K Gano tests positive for COVID-19: report

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported Tuesday. The team announced Tuesday morning that a player had tested positive but did not reveal his identity.

Harden declines record extension, wants trade to Nets: report

Coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey departed the Houston Rockets after last season. Star guard James Harden might be the next one out the door. Harden declined Houston's offer of a contract that would pay him an NBA-record $50 million per season, and he instead is looking to engineer a trade that would send him to the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported Monday.

