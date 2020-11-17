Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-No England squad place for Willis but Ford back against Ireland

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:12 IST
Rugby-No England squad place for Willis but Ford back against Ireland

England flanker Jack Willis got a close-up view of how coach Eddie Jones operates on Tuesday when, days after scoring a try on debut in a 40-0 win over Georgia, the Premiership player of the year was omitted from a 25-man squad for Saturday's match against Ireland.

In an area of great strength for England, Jones has included Ben Earl, Lewis Ludlam, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola and Tom Curry as his back row contenders, along with lock Maro Itoje, who played number six against Georgia in the opening Autumn Nations Cup match. George Ford is back from injury in contention for the flyhalf berth at Twickenham, while centre/wing Jonathan Joseph is also included despite going off late in the first half against Georgia with a back spasm.

Replacement centre Joe Marchant misses out through injury, while lock Charlie Ewels is also out of the squad, replaced by Jonny Hill. England squad

Backs Elliot Daly (Saracens, 44 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 85 caps) George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 69 caps)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 52 caps) Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 2 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 1 cap) Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 58 caps)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 4 caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 101 caps)

Forwards Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 25 caps)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 2 caps) Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 5 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps) Jamie George (Saracens, 51 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap) Maro Itoje (Saracens, 40 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 66 caps) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 37 caps) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 5 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 19 caps) Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 53 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 61 caps)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called Fleets globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls flee...

Trump cuts troop levels in Afghanistan but stops short of full withdrawal

President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 before he leaves office, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of the complete withdrawal Trump threatened to carry out by C...

TMC MLA says reins of party not in Mamata's hands any more

Speculations over Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswamis imminent exit from the party gained momentum on Tuesday after he alleged in a social media post that the reins of the TMC are not in the hands of Mamata Banerjee any more and he cannot...

Bitcoin hits nearly three-year peak, homes in on record

Bitcoin on Tuesday soared to its highest level since December 2017 as the assets perceived quality as a hedge against inflation and expectations of mainstream acceptance lured institutional and retail demand. The largest cryptocurrency in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020