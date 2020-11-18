Soccer-Spain hammer Germany 6-0 to reach Nations League final four

Spain forward Ferran Torres scored a first career hat-trick as his side crushed helpless Germany 6-0 at home on Tuesday to storm into the final four of the Nations League. Goals from Alvaro Morata, Ferran and Rodri gave Luis Enrique's side a convincing 3-0 lead at halftime, while Ferran struck again early in the second half and completed his treble with a classy finish.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal tapped in the sixth goal in the 89th minute to adorn an incredible Spain display and deepen four-times world champions Germany's misery. The victory saw Spain finish top of League A4 with 11 points after six games, while the Germans, who only needed a draw to progress to the final phase, came second with nine.