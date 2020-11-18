Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite 6-0 loss to Spain, says Bierhoff

Germany suffered their worst defeat in a competitive game as Spain ran riot and a shell-shocked Loew was at a loss to explain his side's capitulation in Seville which prevented their qualification for the Nations League semi-finals. Germany have hit a rough patch this year, winning only three of their last eight matches, but Bierhoff said Loew would remain in charge at least until the Euros next year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:48 IST
Soccer-Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite 6-0 loss to Spain, says Bierhoff

Germany coach Joachim Loew is not in danger of losing his job after they were thrashed 6-0 by Spain in their final Nations League group match on Tuesday, national team director Oliver Bierhoff has said. Germany suffered their worst defeat in a competitive game as Spain ran riot and a shell-shocked Loew was at a loss to explain his side's capitulation in Seville which prevented their qualification for the Nations League semi-finals.

Germany have hit a rough patch this year, winning only three of their last eight matches, but Bierhoff said Loew would remain in charge at least until the Euros next year. When asked if Loew would remain the coach until next year's Euros, Bierhoff told ARD TV: "Absolutely, yes. This game changes nothing. We still trust Joachim Loew, no doubt about that.

"With the national team, you have to think and analyse from tournament to tournament. We want to achieve the maximum at next year's Euros." The Euros were originally scheduled for June-July this year but the tournament was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany needed only a draw to progress to the Nations League semi-finals but the result ensured Spain advanced as the top ranked team in the group.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 to have more turns & twists, Sherryl Woods’ tweet excites fans

Fans are happy as Sweet Magnolias was renewed for Season 2 in July this year. Now they are ardently waiting to know when Netflix will stream the romantic series.On the renewal of Sweet Magnolias Season 2, the developer Sheryl J Anderson sai...

Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria

Israel said it launched air strikes against a number of Syrian army and Iranian Quds Force targets in Syria on Wednesday after explosive devices were planted in the Israeli-held Golan Heights.The Syrian state news agency reported that three...

Blue Planet Receives Investment of US$10 Million from Sysma Holdings

Singapore NewsVoir Singapore-headquartered Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. Blue Planet announced today an investment of US10 million from Sysma Holdings Limited, a Singapore-listed investment holdings company looking to tap in...

Noida begins random COVID-19 tests at borders for people coming from Delhi

Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials were on Wednesday deployed at two key Noida-Delhi borders where they started random COVID-19 testing of people coming from the national capital. The random testing of inward coming people was announced by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020