Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Germany's overhaul far from complete after Spain demolition

They were then relegated from the Nations League competition a few months later after failing to win a single game and eventually stayed up only thanks to a rule change. That exit prompted the start of Loew's overhaul as he dropped several world champions - including Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels - in favour of younger players.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:51 IST
Soccer-Germany's overhaul far from complete after Spain demolition

Germany, planning to have an overhauled and tournament-ready team at next year's European soccer championships, are running out of time, with coach Joachim Loew's changes so far failing to deliver. A 6-0 demolition by Spain on Tuesday was their heaviest defeat in almost 90 years and only added to their fluctuating form in recent months.

Loew brushed the defeat off as a "disastrous day" but the coach, in his 14th year in charge, has now seen his team exit in the first round of a tournament for the third straight time. Winners of the 2014 World Cup, Germany crashed out in the tournament group stage four years later. They were then relegated from the Nations League competition a few months later after failing to win a single game and eventually stayed up only thanks to a rule change.

That exit prompted the start of Loew's overhaul as he dropped several world champions - including Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels - in favour of younger players. But their loss to Spain meant they are again out of the Nations League competition from the group stage.

"We saw today that we are not as far down the road as we had hoped to be," Loew said of his team's dismal performance against the Spaniards. "After the first goal we just gave up being organised. That was deadly. We charged out and just opened up all the spaces. We forgot about our game plan and just ran around out there."

With falling TV figures, mounting criticism and Loew's refusal to recall Boateng and Thomas Mueller, who won five titles this year with Bayern Munich, and Hummels, the coach has worked himself in a corner. Germany will next play again in March before a few more warm-up matches prior to the tournament start in June.

With a large pool of players to chose from but without a finetuned core of starting players, the overhaul that started in 2018, is still largely a construction site seven months before the tournament. "I have faith in my players," Loew said. "Now our responsibility is to question everything and question ourselves as well. We have to draw the right conclusions."

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MP CM visits Balaji temple in Tirupati

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is on a thanksgiving visit to the famous hill shrine in Tirumala here, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday after sweeping the recently concluded by-elections. The Chief ...

Masina Heart Institute introduces India's first portable ICU for heart patients amidst COVID-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India , November 18 ANIPNN Masina Heart Institute, a venture of century old Masina Hospital known for its commitment to provide truly affordable healthcare, launched Indias first pre-fabricated transportable ICU by Phili...

Over 50 cases registered in 5 western UP districts for violations of firecrackers ban

Over 50 cases have been registered in five western Uttar Pradesh districts, including Muzaffarnagar, against those violating a ban on bursting of firecrackers, officials said on WednesdayThey said people in some areas burst firecrackers dur...

Maha govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days. Following the intervention of a ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020