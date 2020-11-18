Twitter teams up with ISL, launches league and club-specific emojis

In a bid to bring fans closer to the game, the Indian Super League (ISL) has teamed up with Twitter for league-specific emojis ahead of the 2020-21 season. While tweeting about the ISL, fans can use hashtags such as #LetsFootball or #ISLTwitter to show their love for the league. This tie-up will also see the clubs use their own hashtags, which fans can use to cheer their favourite teams on matchdays. Every hashtag will throw up an attractive emoji.

Since the upcoming ISL campaign is set to be staged behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is one of the many initiatives to help the fans connect and support their clubs, in addition to Virtual Attendance and the Fan Wall. The league begins with a match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC in this season's curtain-raiser on November 20. (ANI)