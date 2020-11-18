Left Menu
Dying to make a mark in I-League and make India comeback: Sumeet Passi

I want to score many goals and win matches for my team." With the new season set to kick off on January 9, 2020, the side from Punjab began training earlier this month in Kolkata under head coach Curtis Fleming.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:15 IST
Striker Sumeet Passi, who made his India debut in 2016, says he is "dying" to make a mark in the upcoming I-League season and strengthen his case for a national team comeback. He will don the RoundGlass Punjab FC colours in the league.

"Playing for the national team is a matter of immense pride and making my India debut was a dream come true. I am dying to make a mark this season and get a place again in the senior team," Passi told i-league.org. "I will do my best and give my all in terms of hard work. I want to score many goals and win matches for my team." With the new season set to kick off on January 9, 2020, the side from Punjab began training earlier this month in Kolkata under head coach Curtis Fleming. The forward stated that with the action resuming after a long gap due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he has set his sights on going all the way and lifting the I-League trophy.

He said, "Training with my new team has been fantastic and our preparation is in full swing. RoundGlass Punjab have a very professional set-up and that's why I was keen on signing with them. "I want to win the league with the team and after this long break, the matches can't come soon enough for us. I am really looking forward to the action." Having completed a week of pre-season training, the 26-year-old Passi shared his thoughts on practising under coach Fleming and stated that his team has a "great mixture" of youth and experience.

"Our coach is very motivating and encouraging. He tells the younger players to go enjoy yourself on the training ground. He has a plan for the season in place and has said that all of us have to earn our place in the team." PTI AH AH SSC SSC.

