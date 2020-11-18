Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for test cricket

Moeen Ali still wants to play test cricket for England after conceding he had lost the hunger for the five-day game, but is desperate to feature in The Ashes against Australia next year.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:40 IST
Cricket-England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for test cricket

Moeen Ali still wants to play test cricket for England after conceding he had lost the hunger for the five-day game, but is desperate to feature in The Ashes against Australia next year. The spinning all-rounder lost his place in the test side after recording match figures of 3/172 against the Australians in Birmingham last year, a game the tourists won by a massive 251 runs.

Ali, 33, bore the brunt of that defeat, and said test cricket lost some of its appeal as a result. "A year-and-a-half ago I lost that hunger to play test cricket, but I feel like over the last six months it is coming back," Ali told reporters on Wednesday.

"I have been thinking a lot about my game and if the call did come, I would be keen on it. I have not retired or anything, but probably have just taken a step back from the test game." Ali took five wickets at an average of 115 in the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia, which began to sow the seeds of doubt on his position, and admits he could have been better prepared for the contest.

"I went there on the back of being in some of my best form for England," he said. "I was confident, but I probably didn't do as much planning as I should have and could have." The all-rounder has 181 test wickets and 2,782 runs, including five centuries, but for now is concentrating on the shortest format with two Twenty20 World Cups in the next two years.

He is currently with the England team in South Africa for a six-match limited overs tour that starts on Nov. 27. "There is an opportunity to be one of the greatest sides ever and to be part of that is something I would like to do," he said.

"I must just play as much cricket as I can and play as best as I can."

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Artificial intelligence-based tool may help diagnose opioid addiction earlier, finds study

Researchers have used machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence, to develop a prediction model for the early diagnosis of opioid use disorder. The advance is described in Pharmacology Research Perspectives.The model was generated...

Pak PM Imran Khan to travel to Kabul on his maiden Afghan visit tomorrow

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kabul on Thursday on his first trip to Afghanistan since assuming office in 2018 to discuss the Afghan peace process and promote cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, the Foreign O...

5 freed, 2 men in custody after Queens hostage standoff

Two armed men released five people who were held hostage during an apparent robbery attempt at a home in Queens before they surrendered peacefully early Wednesday to police, authorities said. The roughly 5-hour standoff began after officers...

Sebi asks NSE to increase IPF corpus size, implement SOP to process investors' claim

Market regulator Sebi has asked NSE to operationalize a detailed standard operating procedure to enhance the effectiveness of the Investor Protection Fund IPF and to improve the investor experience while making claims against defaulting tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020