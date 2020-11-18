ISL 7: Rohit Danu banking on 'scoring mentality' to succeed in maiden season

Left Menu
Former junior India international and Indian Arrows forward Rohit Danu is confident that his 'scoring mentality' will help him succeed in the upcoming seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Indian Arrows forward Rohit Danu. Image Credit: ANI

Former junior India international and Indian Arrows forward Rohit Danu is confident that his 'scoring mentality' will help him succeed in the upcoming seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of ISL on November 20 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa.

Rohit, who plays for Hyderabad FC, says that his main aim will be giving 100 per cent for his team no matter which side he is playing against. "I am positive that I can adapt to this challenge. Once on the pitch, everyone has two feet. My motive will remain to give my 100 per cent at all times for my team, no matter the opposition," Rohit told the AIFF website.

"Every time I step on the field, I go in with a mentality to score goals. I keep thinking and replaying in my mind that I will find the net and if such a mindset is there, you will be in the right place at the right moment soon enough," he added. The Hyderabad FC squad consists of a number of national team players such as Adil Khan, Subrata Paul, Halicharan Narzary, and Nikhil Poojary and according to Rohit, he has been learning continuously from his seniors and their guidance.

"All my seniors in the team are superb. They are very helpful and keep sharing their experience with us. Even if we make mistakes, they encourage us to improve and keep pushing us to do well," said Rohit. Hyderabad FC will lock horns against Odisha FC in their opening game on November 23. (ANI)

