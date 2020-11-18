Left Menu
Tayo Adaramola signs first professional contract with Crystal Palace

Seventeen-year-old left-back Tayo Adaramola has signed his first professional contract with Crystal Palace.

18-11-2020
Crystal Palace logo (Image: Crystal Palace's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Seventeen-year-old left-back Tayo Adaramola has signed his first professional contract with Crystal Palace. Having joined the Eagles at the Under-12 level, Adaramola progressed alongside many of his current teammates to win the Under-15 Super Floodlit Cup in 2019.

That same year, he also competed at the Under-17 level with the Republic of Ireland, his country of birth, when he started all three European Championship qualifiers and earned an assist. "I just feel so happy. I'm just grateful for everyone who's been with me throughout this journey and now the hard work continues," the club's website quoted Adaramola as saying.

"The next step is to be around the first-team as much as possible and to do well in the league this season," he added. Reacting to Adaramola's deal, Chairman Steve Parish said: "Congratulations to Tayo on signing his pro-forms.

"Tayo follows in the recent footsteps of fellow U18 players Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney in committing his future to the club, and this announcement shows that following our recent elevation to Category 1 status, we are wholeheartedly committed to retaining our best talent. "This is a landmark day in Tayo's career and everyone here is looking forward to seeing him work even harder to further his progression." (ANI)

