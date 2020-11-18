Late Jagmohan Dalmiya's grandson enters football administration

Keeping up the family legacy, Aditya Dalmiya, grandson of former BCCI and ICC president late Jagmohan Dalmiya, on Wednesday made a foray into sports administration. Aditya is the son of Dalmiya's daughter Baishali, who happens to be a Trinamool Congress MLA from Bally constituency.

The 21-year-old, who is pursuing masters in sports management, was appointed as the chairman of Indian Football Association 'School Committee' representing Rajasthan Club. "He is a young man with the right mindset. We made the 'School Committee' with much care and made him the chairman. My nephew Anirban Dutta, who is in the same committee, will work under him," IFA chairman Subrata Dutta said.

Recollecting his father Biswanath Dutta's role in Dalmiya's rise, he said: "My father had spotted Jagmohan Dalmiya in the early 1970s as the administrator of the football unit of Rajasthan Club. "My father headed the IFA then. He later took Mr Dalmiya under his wings (as CAB treasurer) when he became CAB secretary. The rest is history." Then in 2012, Dalmiya had called Subrata Dutta to take his son -- Avishek -- under his tutelage as the Dalmiya junior started off as a member of the governing body of IFA and went on to head the Cricket Association of Bengal in February this year.

"Aditya has keen interest in football and plays the sport as well. It is the right time for him to start working and learning," Avishek said. Terming it a huge responsibility, Aditya said: "School football forms the supply line of future stars and hence to run it in a safe and proper manner would be my priority. "I am really blessed to have someone like Subrata Dutta and (IFA secretary) Joydeep Mukherjee to guide and mentor me." PTI TAP KHS KHS