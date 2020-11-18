Left Menu
Development News Edition

Late Jagmohan Dalmiya's grandson enters football administration

The rest is history." Then in 2012, Dalmiya had called Subrata Dutta to take his son -- Avishek -- under his tutelage as the Dalmiya junior started off as a member of the governing body of IFA and went on to head the Cricket Association of Bengal in February this year. "Aditya has keen interest in football and plays the sport as well.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:39 IST
Late Jagmohan Dalmiya's grandson enters football administration

Keeping up the family legacy, Aditya Dalmiya, grandson of former BCCI and ICC president late Jagmohan Dalmiya, on Wednesday made a foray into sports administration. Aditya is the son of Dalmiya's daughter Baishali, who happens to be a Trinamool Congress MLA from Bally constituency.

The 21-year-old, who is pursuing masters in sports management, was appointed as the chairman of Indian Football Association 'School Committee' representing Rajasthan Club. "He is a young man with the right mindset. We made the 'School Committee' with much care and made him the chairman. My nephew Anirban Dutta, who is in the same committee, will work under him," IFA chairman Subrata Dutta said.

Recollecting his father Biswanath Dutta's role in Dalmiya's rise, he said: "My father had spotted Jagmohan Dalmiya in the early 1970s as the administrator of the football unit of Rajasthan Club. "My father headed the IFA then. He later took Mr Dalmiya under his wings (as CAB treasurer) when he became CAB secretary. The rest is history." Then in 2012, Dalmiya had called Subrata Dutta to take his son -- Avishek -- under his tutelage as the Dalmiya junior started off as a member of the governing body of IFA and went on to head the Cricket Association of Bengal in February this year.

"Aditya has keen interest in football and plays the sport as well. It is the right time for him to start working and learning," Avishek said. Terming it a huge responsibility, Aditya said: "School football forms the supply line of future stars and hence to run it in a safe and proper manner would be my priority. "I am really blessed to have someone like Subrata Dutta and (IFA secretary) Joydeep Mukherjee to guide and mentor me." PTI TAP KHS KHS

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Zoom adds new security features to help prevent disruptions, trolls in meetings

Video conferencing application Zoom has enhanced its security controls to prevent disruptions during virtual meetings and allow users to remove, report disruptive participants, and other cyberattacks on meetings. According to Mashable, the ...

India, Luxembourg to hold first stand-alone Summit meeting tomorrow

India and Luxembourg, which share diplomatic relations that date back to 1929, will hold their first stand-alone Summit on Thursday. India-Luxembourg Summit, the first in the last two decades, will be an opportunity to lay the platform for ...

Italy reports 34,283 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 753 deaths

Italy has registered 34,283 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, up from 32,191 the day before. The ministry also reported 753 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 731 on Tuesday and the high...

Sri Lanka's Gotabaya says has reassembled nation's intelligence network

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he had delivered on a key election promise to rebuild the island nations intelligence network in the year since assuming office. Sri Lankas former wartime defence chief won the presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020