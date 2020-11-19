Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic says he's been nominated for return to ATP player council

"But we believe (you) don't need to create another organisation to make that happen." Earlier on Wednesday, Brazilian doubles player Bruno Soares, part of the 12-man ATP player council, confirmed Djokovic's name was on the list of nominations.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 04:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 04:22 IST
Tennis-Djokovic says he's been nominated for return to ATP player council

World number one Novak Djokovic confirmed on Wednesday that he had been nominated for a return to the player council after resigning in August following his decision to create a separate organisation. The 33-year-old Serb said, however, that the ATP was blocking his path to rejoin.

"I've been nominated by my fellow players, I did not pro-actively run for council," Djokovic told reporters after losing to Danill Medvedev at the ATP Finals. The 17-times Grand Slam champion caused shockwaves before the U.S. Open when he announced he was forming the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) along with Canadian Vasek Pospisil.

Djokovic, who was president of the player council, was obliged to resign despite saying the PTPA was not a rival organisation and that it was set up to better protect the interests of the players. "I do not see any conflict of any kind at being part of the PTPA and part of player council, I didn't then or now," he said on Wednesday.

On being nominated for the player council, which will be voted on in December, Djokovic said it showed that he had the "trust and credibility" of his fellow players. "You have a responsibility when you are nominated," Djokovic said. "But the ATP Board had a vote last night which means no active player can be part of the council and any other organisation in the tennis ecosystem."

It is the latest political twist in the running of the men's game which has seen Djokovic's proposed PTPA fail to muster the support of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, both of whom, along with Andy Murray, are on the ATP player council. Spaniard Nadal this week defended the work done by the ATP player council to help lower-ranked players -- one of the reasons Djokovic cited the PTPA was necessary.

"Of course, the player council are trying to keep helping and to keep promoting the idea that if more players are able to survive from our sport, our sport's gonna be bigger," he said. "But we believe (you) don't need to create another organisation to make that happen."

Earlier on Wednesday, Brazilian doubles player Bruno Soares, part of the 12-man ATP player council, confirmed Djokovic's name was on the list of nominations. "Yeah, I saw the list. Not only them. There is a bunch of people. It's quite interesting, because they resigned three months ago to go ahead with PTPA," Soares said.

High-profile Americans John Isner and Sam Querrey also resigned from the player council in August as Djokovic sought support for the PTPA. Soares said he would welcome Djokovic back.

"Novak and Vasek, they were always very active on the council. And it's nice. It's good to have people," he said. "They decided to form PTPA. I guess all of us at the player council respect that."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

South Australia virus lockdown begins amid hopes to curb outbreak

One of Australias strictest lockdowns kicked off in the countrys south on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle a fresh coronavirus outbreak.Images on soc...

Central America flooding wreaks havoc with deluge from latest storm

Storm Iota unleashed devastating flooding in areas already waterlogged with rain on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of thousands of people across Central America to flee their homes as scenes of destruction dotted the already impoverished regio...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as fresh outbreaks overshadow vaccine progress

Asian stocks followed Wall Streets sharp selloff on Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus infections and new shutdowns in major U.S. cities hosed down earlier investor enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccine developments.Bearish sentiment...

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 250,000 mark as infections surge

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States crossed 250,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as a third coronavirus wave brings a fresh surge in infections and puts immense strain on the healthcare system.The number of peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020