Pandemic has altered responsibilities for men: Raina on International Men's Day

On the occasion of International Men's Day, former India batsman Suresh Raina on Thursday highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about changes in lifestyle and responsibilities for men.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 09:17 IST
Former India batsman Suresh Raina (file image). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of International Men's Day, former India batsman Suresh Raina on Thursday highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about changes in lifestyle and responsibilities for men. Speaking to ANI, Raina stressed that men have never spent much time with their families before the pandemic, which has given a chance to society to envision men as active co-parents.

"For many men, the pandemic has altered the entire lifestyle and responsibilities. Never before have so many men spent so much time deep in the family trenches. With the pandemic came more time at home for everyone. And with that, came more time with their families specially children, getting involved in activities like making lunches, managing schedules, negotiating television and video game time, tending to tantrums and sibling spats," Raina told ANI."This International Men's Day, we need to envision men as active co-parents, who are not just "helpers" in parenting but also an equal-half, who take up equal responsibility. We need to create a fertile environment for today's parennials (millennial who is a parent) to question regressive gendered division of labour and establish better parental bonds with his child. The parennial generation, comprised young parents, is more open to this change. It's great to see the parennial fathers actively trying to change the usual behaviour pattern and get more involved with their children," he added. The 33-year-old Raina also talked about the change in the roles of men over the years as they are no longers just the wage earners for their home.

"Today, we celebrate the men who are learning and taking-up more responsibility as never before, while also excelling in their other roles. Roles of men has drastically changed over the years, we are no longer tagged just as the wage earners of the house but form a strong foundation alongside with their partners," said Raina. International Men's Day is an annual event celebrated on November 19. It is an occasion to celebrate boys' and men's achievements and contributions to the nation, society, community, family, marriage, and childcare. (ANI)

