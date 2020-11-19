Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,339 sportspersons to be given cash prizes within next 2 months: Rana Sodhi

Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi announced that 2,339 sportspersons, who were deprived of prize money during the tenure of the previous government, will be given cash prizes within the next two months. Moreover, sportspersons who won laurels both nationally and internationally from 2017 till date will also be handed cash prizes.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:25 IST
2,339 sportspersons to be given cash prizes within next 2 months: Rana Sodhi
Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi announced that 2,339 sportspersons, who were deprived of prize money during the tenure of the previous government, will be given cash prizes within the next two months. Moreover, sportspersons who won laurels both nationally and internationally from 2017 till date will also be handed cash prizes. During a high-level meeting with the top brass of the Sports department and District Sports Officers of the state here, Rana Sodhi asked the officials to prepare lists for distribution of prizes in a phased manner.

"The department has enough funds for the distribution of prize money to the beneficiaries, including 2,339 national and international level sportspersons from the year 2007 to 2015 and the process to distribute cash prizes to these players will be initiated soon," Sodhi said in a statement. Directing the District Sports Officers to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Union Health Ministry, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Punjab Health Department regarding the resumption of sports activities in the state, Rana Sodhi said that RT-PCR tests are mandatory for players and thermal scanning must be arranged at stadium entrances.

In addition to this, the training program should be conducted in a staggered manner instead of the presence of all the players at the same time. "Disinfection of stadiums should be ensured after every training session. The District Sports Officers will be responsible for the implementation of these Standard Operating Procedures", he said.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary Sports K Siva Prasad and Director Sports DPS Kharbanda explained in detail the criteria set by the sports department for resuming training activities and listened to the problems being faced by the DSOs. They said the consent letter should be obtained from the players or their parents pertaining to the participation in the training sessions and asked to ensure the 'Arogya Setu' app in players' mobile phones to keep them protected from COVID-19. Joint Secretary Sports Council Kartar Singh and all the District sports officers were present during the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Om Birla, other parliamentarians pay floral tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of various political parties, paid their tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary in Parliament House...

Delhi govt to hike fines for not wearing masks, increase beds for COVID-19 patients: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced hiking fines for not using face masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and increasing the number of beds for COVID-19 patients at hospitals amid a massive COVID-19 surge here. He also appeal...

Pompeo, on visit to Israel, says he will go to Golan Heights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, marking the Trump administrations break with previous U.S. policy on the strategic plateau.Washington in 2019 recognised Israels claim o...

Poland's parliament to vote on Warsaw's stance on EU budget

Polands lower house of parliament will vote later on Thursday on a resolution proposed by the prime minister in support of Warsaws stance on the EU budget and recovery fund, state news agency PAP quoted the house deputy speaker as saying.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020