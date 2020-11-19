Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA won't take knee in home series against England: Boucher

They've got the support and respect and empathy from every other player," said Boucher. South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa had declared November 25-29 as national days of mourning for the lives lost to COVID-19 pandemic and gender-based violence.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:59 IST
SA won't take knee in home series against England: Boucher

South African players won't take the knee in their limited over series against England at home as they have already expressed their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement during the 3TC game in July, coach Mark Boucher has said. South Africa will appear in their first international assignment since the COVID-19-induced lockdown in March when they host England for three T20Is and as many ODIs, beginning on November 27 at Newlands.

South African players, match officials, administrators and commentators, including director of cricket Graeme Smith, had taken the knee while wearing black arm-bands with the BLM logo on it at the '3TCricket' match in Centurion for the Solidarity Cup on July 12. "I have spoken to the guy (Lungi Ngidi) who was driving the whole movement within our set-up, he is pretty happy that we have done what we needed to do, in particular at that (3TC) game," Mark Boucher was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's not something that we have to continue to show. It's something that you have to live... If guys who brought it up are happy with it, that's great, but if they feel we have to do more, that will be a chat and that they are open to express their opinions." Fast bowler Ngidi had lead South Africa's response to the BLM movement, saying that racism issue is "something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand." However, he received flak for his comments with former international cricketers Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar saying that Ngidi should also speak up against attacks on white farmers in South Africa. "Our new value system is about respect, empathy and belonging and all of those lead to an environment where guys feel free to talk about these hard issues. They've got the support and respect and empathy from every other player," said Boucher.

South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa had declared November 25-29 as national days of mourning for the lives lost to COVID-19 pandemic and gender-based violence. Boucher said the team may wear black arm bands to support the issues in line with the president's call.

"There are a couple of other issues that our president has raised going forward with regards to gender-based violence and the victims of Covid19. "We are going to be addressing this with the team so if there is a black armband to wear, we will probably be wearing it because of the president's call." PTI ATK BS BS

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to give 200 days of MNREGA work in Naxal-hit Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said his government will provide 200 days of work under MNREGA, instead of the present 100 days, in the Left-Wing Extremism LWE-affected Balaghat district of the state to ensur...

WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East

As winter nears and coronavirus cases surge across the Middle East, the regional director for the World Health Organization said Thursday the only way to avoid mass deaths is for countries to quickly tighten restrictions and enforce prevent...

Southern Naval Command chief reviews infrastructure at training institute in TN

Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla reviewed the training infrastructure at the Leadership and Management Training Establishment at INS Agrani here during a two-day visit that concluded on Thursda...

Elevator Builders settles case with Sebi, pays over Rs 9 lakh

Elevator Builders Pvt Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of market norms with respect to change in its shareholding in Negotium International Trade Ltd, by paying over Rs 9 lakh towards settlement charge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020