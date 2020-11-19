Left Menu
Priyanka wishes 'perfect husband' Raina on International Men's Day

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's wife, Priyanka, on Thursday extended wishes to her "perfect husband" on the occasion of International Men's Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:10 IST
Suresh Raina (Photo/ Priyanka Chaudhary Raina Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's wife, Priyanka, on Thursday extended wishes to her "perfect husband" on the occasion of International Men's Day. "Role of men in our society has become more crucial than ever to ensure an equal world for men & women. So here is to the man of my life, the pride of the nation, best son, perfect husband & an amazing father. #HappyInternationalMensDay You fit in every role so perfectly @ImRaina," Priyanka tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Raina had highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about changes in the lifestyle and responsibilities for men. Speaking to ANI, he had stressed that men have never spent this much time with their families before the pandemic, which has given a chance to society to envision men as active co-parents. "For many men, the pandemic has altered the entire lifestyle and responsibilities. Never before have so many men spent so much time deep in the family trenches. With the pandemic came more time at home for everyone. And with that, came more time with their families especially children, getting involved in activities like making lunches, managing schedules, negotiating television and video game time, tending to tantrums and sibling spats," Raina had said.

"This International Men's Day, we need to envision men as active co-parents, who are not just 'helpers' in parenting but also an equal-half, who take up equal responsibility," he had added. International Men's Day is an annual event celebrated on November 19. It is an occasion to celebrate boys' and men's achievements and contributions to the nation, society, community, family, marriage and childcare. (ANI)

