Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangjee starts with modest 71 in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee, who returned to the Japan Tour for the first time in 2020, began the Dunlop Phoenix Open with a modest even par 71 and was lying T-44th.

PTI | Miyazaki | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:14 IST
Gangjee starts with modest 71 in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee, who returned to the Japan Tour for the first time in 2020, began the Dunlop Phoenix Open with a modest even par 71 and was lying T-44th. Gangjee, who had to spend two weeks in quarantine after arriving into Japan, missed the cut last week, but said he was feeling more in rhythm this week, as he had three birdies against three bogeys.

Gangjee, who won the Panasonic Open in Japan in April 2018, to earn playing rights, will have his card extended into 2021 season as the pandemic forced cancellation of a major portion of the season. Atomu Shigenaga, who found a majority of the fairways, was sole leader with 6-under 65 that included a hole-in-one at the Par 3 (180 yards) 17th. Atomu, who suffers from ulcerative colitis, is usually tired by the end of the year but this year with very few events, he seems to have a lot in reserve.

Hiroshi Iwata (66) is sole second, while 10 players share the third spot with 67 each..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US House of Representative passes two resolutions on Hong Kong, Tibet

The United States House of Representatives has passed two resolutions condemning Chinas actions in Tibet and Hong Kong, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi said, Today on Wednesday, the House sent a strong message wit...

France's Veran: We will the COVID fight

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday. Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown.Jerome Sal...

Sports News Roundup: Tiger and cub on the prowl at PNC Championship; Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over Thiem and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer Manchester City manager Guardiola extends contract to 2023Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him in charge until the end of th...

India, Luxembourg decide to expand new opportunities for expanding trade and business

India and Luxembourg on Thursday signed three agreements to deepen cooperation in the financial sectors and further vowed to look at new opportunities for expanding trade and business ties as the two countries held a summit after a gap of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020