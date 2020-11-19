Gangjee starts with modest 71 in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee, who returned to the Japan Tour for the first time in 2020, began the Dunlop Phoenix Open with a modest even par 71 and was lying T-44th. Gangjee, who had to spend two weeks in quarantine after arriving into Japan, missed the cut last week, but said he was feeling more in rhythm this week, as he had three birdies against three bogeys.

Gangjee, who won the Panasonic Open in Japan in April 2018, to earn playing rights, will have his card extended into 2021 season as the pandemic forced cancellation of a major portion of the season. Atomu Shigenaga, who found a majority of the fairways, was sole leader with 6-under 65 that included a hole-in-one at the Par 3 (180 yards) 17th. Atomu, who suffers from ulcerative colitis, is usually tired by the end of the year but this year with very few events, he seems to have a lot in reserve.

Hiroshi Iwata (66) is sole second, while 10 players share the third spot with 67 each..