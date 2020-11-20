Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-We must start winning, says Corica as Asian Champions League exit looms

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica says his team needs to defeat two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors if they are to retain any hope of reaching the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League after going a third straight game in the competition without a win on Thursday evening. Corica's Australian champions let a one-goal lead slip to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of China's Shanghai SIPG and, with only one point from three games so far, Sydney are in desperate need of maximum points for next Wednesday's meeting with the South Korean side.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 07:43 IST
Soccer-We must start winning, says Corica as Asian Champions League exit looms

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica says his team needs to defeat two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors if they are to retain any hope of reaching the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League after going a third straight game in the competition without a win on Thursday evening.

Corica's Australian champions let a one-goal lead slip to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of China's Shanghai SIPG and, with only one point from three games so far, Sydney are in desperate need of maximum points for next Wednesday's meeting with the South Korean side. "It's very difficult, of course," said Corica of his side's hopes of progressing to the last 16. "It was always a tough group and I thought we had to get three points tonight to move forward.

"Obviously we have still another three more games and it’s still possible, difficult games but we'll hopefully learn our lesson from today and move forward. "Jeonbuk, we've had a draw with at home last time we played them so that's our next opponent and we have to start winning games. It's as simple as that.

"Draws aren't enough for us at the moment. We need to start winning games and that's the game." Sydney have only advanced to the knockout rounds of the continental championship once since first appearing in the competition in 2007, when they were eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2016.

They made a strong start against the Chinese Super League side in the group H clash, with Trent Buhagiar opening the scoring after eight minutes before defender Alex Wilkinson also hit the post. But a pair of headers from Li Shenglong in the second half saw Shanghai take control and claim all three points in their first game of the COVID-19 affected tournament, which is being played as a centralised tournament in the Qatari capital Doha.

Sydney lost their opening game of the 2020 Asian Champions League 4-0 to J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos, coached by former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou, before claiming a point in a 2-2 draw with Jeonbuk in March. Play in the tournament was suspended soon after that game as a result of the pandemic, with government restrictions in many countries meaning clubs were unable to cross international borders to face one other.

Sydney are now bottom of the four teams in group H with a solitary point, five behind leaders Yokohama having played three games. The top two progress to the next phase of the competition.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

6 dead after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in UP's Hapur, police deny claim

At least six people died in the last 48 hours allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in Brajpuri and Garh Mukteshwar area of Hapur, families of the victims claimed. However, Uttar Pradesh Police has dismissed the claims made by the famili...

Climate crisis: ‘Nowhere near the finish line’ – UN chief

Secretary-General Antnio Guterres applauded the blocs climate action in a virtual address to the European Council on Foreign Relations while emphasizing that we are still nowhere near the finish line... and still running behind in the race ...

Victims of road accident in UP's Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function: Senior govt official.

Victims of road accident in UPs Pratapgarh were returning from wedding function Senior govt official....

Couple commits suicide in Maharashtra's Vasai town

A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison mixed food here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vishnu Patel, 26, and his wife Pratiba, 22, were residents of Bhoipada in Vasai town of Palg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020