FIFA lifts suspension on Trinidad and Tobago Football Association

FIFA has lifted the suspension on Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) with immediate effect, the apex body of football announced on Thursday.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 20-11-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 09:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

FIFA has lifted the suspension on Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) with immediate effect, the apex body of football announced on Thursday. TTFA representative and club teams will now be entitled to take part in international competitions as their membership rights have been reinstated.

FIFA member associations may again enter into sporting contact with the TTFA and/or its teams and TTFA may also benefit from development programmes, courses, and training provided by FIFA. "After taking note of the recent decision of the Trinidad and Tobago Court of Appeal and the express wish of the members of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) for all associated legal claims brought by parties purporting to act in the name of the organisation to be terminated, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension of the TTFA with immediate effect," FIFA said in an official statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bureau of the FIFA Council gave India the hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. The 2021 U-17 Women's World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in India, was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

