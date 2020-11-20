Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-'Crazy schedule': Players stretched to the limit by fixture overload

The Champions League group stage, featuring six match days, is being played over eight weeks instead of the usual three months while, in Europe, the September, October and November international breaks have featured three matches each instead of two. "Too many games, impossible to recover, when you know that this year is a weird one (Covid).

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:31 IST
Soccer-'Crazy schedule': Players stretched to the limit by fixture overload

Footballers are being pushed to the limit as competition organisers try to squeeze the usual number of fixtures into a shorter period of time in the wake of the COVID-19 stoppage.

Yet, while club coaches and players protest, neither continental federations nor domestic leagues are willing to cut down the number of games being played to relieve the mental and physical stress on the sport's main actors. "Everybody recognises the problems but taking action is very slow," FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann told Reuters.

The last European season only finished in mid-August and this season started in mid-September, around one month later than usual. The Champions League group stage, featuring six match days, is being played over eight weeks instead of the usual three months while, in Europe, the September, October and November international breaks have featured three matches each instead of two.

"Too many games, impossible to recover, when you know that this year is a weird one (Covid). No proper time off, (personally I had only eight days off) no proper pre-season and (then) the crazy schedule," said Zenit St Petersburg and Croatia defender Dejan Lovren on Twitter. On Sunday, Italy were without 20 players due to either injury, fatigue or COVID-19 related issues when they hosted Poland in the Nations League.

Back in March, there was a remarkable show of solidarity as UEFA agreed to postpone Euro 2020 for one year to allow the domestic seasons to take priority. However, such goodwill has long since dried up. Inter Milan were involved in an angry exchange with the Chilean national team last week with the two blaming each other over injuries to Alexis Sanchez.

"The player has encountered a physical problem in almost all of his call-ups to his national team," said Inter after Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda complained that the Serie A club did not look after him "as well as we do." SOFT TARGET

International matches are a soft target when it comes to discussing which games should be cut. But try suggesting that to North Macedonia and Scotland after their dramatic Euro 2020 qualification, or Comoros Islands and Equatorial Guinea after remarkable upsets in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

"Many players want to play for their country, as long as it's safe," said Baer-Hoffmann. Replacing the Champions League group stage with two-leg knockout ties would have removed four match days from the calendar but the idea was never even contemplated. UEFA did not reply to a request for comment.

"Coaches and players are realising that not taking the health of players seriously does cost them from a sporting and commercial perspective," said Baer-Hoffmann. "But you can't expect that competition reform will get you there, we are not going to slash 20 games from the calendar." A more realistic solution would be to cap the number of matches individual players can take part in during a season and introduce rules about close season and mid-season breaks.

"Competition organisers and clubs need to come together and talk about load management," he said. "This means managed breaks and a maximum number of games for players." An ideal number of matches per season could be "somewhere in the fifties," he said. "I think that would make a huge difference because we know some players are in the 70s."

That could also open up new opportunities for players. "Squad management in the clubs is changing," he said. "If you are one of those elite clubs, you will need a deeper squad and that means more players and that in turn means more high quality jobs, which is a positive." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Door-to-door survey in Delhi containment zones amid COVID-19 spike

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, a door-to-door survey for identifying and testing people symptomatic for COVID-19 in containment and densely packed areas of the city commenced on Friday. The survey will be complet...

Delhi HC notice to CBI on Maneka Gandhi's plea challenging trial court's order in corruption case

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on BJP leader Maneka Gandhis plea, challenging a trial court order rejecting closure report and directing the investigating agency to further probe a co...

Three held for stealing equipment worth Rs 60 lakhs from mobile towers in Pune

Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing and selling equipment worth Rs 60 lakhs and several other items on Thursday by the Crime Branch Unit. Out of the three arrested, two were identified as Sufran Raj age 40 and Mahesh Parit Age...

New look Mumbai City aiming for fresh start against NorthEast United

A revamped Mumbai City FC with 19 new recruits and a Spanish coach with proven track record, will be aiming to set things in order at the onset when they take on NorthEast United in an Indian Super League game on Saturday. Mumbai City ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020