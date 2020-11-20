Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanvir, Ravinderpal test COVID positive ahead of LPL

ESPNcricinfo reported on Friday that Tanvir, who is part of Kandy Tuskers franchise, and Singh, who is with Colombo Kings, have tested positive for the virus after arriving in Sri Lanka for the T20 event. Tanvir has come into the tournament as a replacement after fellow Pakistani Wahab Riaz and England's Liam Plunkett withdrew.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:30 IST
Tanvir, Ravinderpal test COVID positive ahead of LPL

Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir and Canadian batsman Ravinderpal Singh have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the inaugural Lankan Premier League (LPL) beginning November 26, dealing a fresh blow to the organisers. ESPNcricinfo reported on Friday that Tanvir, who is part of Kandy Tuskers franchise, and Singh, who is with Colombo Kings, have tested positive for the virus after arriving in Sri Lanka for the T20 event.

Tanvir has come into the tournament as a replacement after fellow Pakistani Wahab Riaz and England's Liam Plunkett withdrew. Both Tanvir and Singh are expected to be out for at least two weeks. Tuskers coach Hashan Tillakaratne said they need someone to replace Tanvir.

"We have to talk to the franchise owners and find somebody to replace Tanvir," the former Sri Lakan batsman told the website. LPL organisers have also had to endure withdrawals of top draws like Lasith Malinga and Chris Gayle.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan is also in Sri Lanka to compete in the event..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

National telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani completes 8 lakh consultations

The national telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani has completed eight lakh consultations, the Union Health ministry said on Friday. The top ten states which have registered the highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD pl...

Route Mobile appoints Sandipkumar Gupta as chairman

Communication service provider Route Mobile on Friday said it has appointed companys co-founder Sandipkumar Gupta as the chairman with effect from November 19. Besides, Arun Gupta has been named as the additional director non-executive inde...

Poland finds COVID-19 cases among mink farm workers

Poland has found 18 cases of coronavirus among mink farm workers as it continues tests among the animals, but does not believe the workers were infected by the animals, sanitary and veterinary authorities said. Poland, which is a major prod...

‘Rajasthan to run 200 rural water supply systems on solar power’

The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited has approved a proposal to equip stand-alone mini-drinking water supply systems to 200 villages with solar power. The decision is in accordance with the Rajasthan Solar Energy Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020