Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal's clash against Leeds United

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Leeds United, Arsenal on Friday confirmed that Thomas Partey will not take part in the game due to a thigh injury.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:34 IST
Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal's clash against Leeds United
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Leeds United, Arsenal on Friday confirmed that Thomas Partey will not take part in the game due to a thigh injury. Partey picked up a knock during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa and the club said he will continue his rehabilitation.

"Left thigh. Thomas was replaced at half time during the match against Aston Villa and has sustained a strain to his left thigh. Continues to be assessed, will not be available for this weekend's match and will continue his rehabilitation," the club said in a statement. Partey is not the only player who will miss Arsenal's upcoming clash as the team will also be without Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac. Both players tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty and are unavailable for the match.

"Mohamed Elneny: Tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Egypt. Mo is asymptomatic and following protocols ahead of returning to training. He is unavailable for this weekend's fixture," Arsenal said. "Sead Kolasinac: Tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Sead is also currently asymptomatic and following protocols ahead of returning to training. He is unavailable for this weekend's fixture," the statement added.

Arsenal will take on Leeds United on November 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Airlines need another $80 bln in aid to survive -IATA

Airlines will need 70-80 billion euros in aid to survive the coronavirus crisis, or another half again of the amount already received from governments, their global industry body warned. We are extremely grateful to them for having injected...

Sania gives sneak peek into 'fun times' in Sakshi Dhoni's birthday party

Former India cricketer MS Dhonis wife, Sakshi, on Thursday celebrated her 32nd birthday and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik and wife Sania Mirza were among the attendees of the party. Indian tennis player, Sania, posted a picture on Insta...

AG grants consent for contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra over fresh tweet

Attorney General K K Venugopal Friday gave consent for initiating contempt proceedings against stand-up comic artist Kunal Kamra for his November 18 tweet, saying it was grossly vulgar and obnoxious and tended to lower the authority of the ...

Assam lawyer arrested for cheating people promising govt jobs

A lawyer was arrested in Assams Dhubri district for allegedly cheating people by promising them government jobs in exchange for money, police said on Friday. Monirul Islam, a resident of Geramari village in Gauripur police station area of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020