Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tvesa top Indian in Saudi, Pedersen completes a unique double

Team Kyriacou (Steph Kyriacou, Pia Babnik, Manon Gidali) and Team De Roey (Manon De Roey, Eleanor Givens, Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke) finished one back on 39-under for a share of second. The players have also been competing for an individual prize this week as part of the Ladies European Tour's Race to Costa Del Sol, with USD 500,000 total prize money on offer.

PTI | Kaec | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:36 IST
Tvesa top Indian in Saudi, Pedersen completes a unique double

Tvesa Malik finished as the best Indian golfer at Tied 39 after carding a three-under 69 on the third and final day of the Saudi Ladies Team International here on Friday. Aditi Ashok, who shot 71-74 on first two days, scored 75 to slip to Tied 47, while Diksha Dagar (76) ended Tied 76 and Astha Madan (81) was 109th.

After 74-76 on first two days, Tvesa shot 69 with four birdies against just one bogey. Emily Kristine Pedersen, who won the Hero Indian open after turning pro in 2015, has now won three more titles in a matter of less than three months. She also capped an unbelievable two weeks in Saudi Arabia with a double victory in Saudi. After winning the inaugural Saudi Ladies International, last week, she won both the Saudi Ladies Team International and also the individual rankings in the event.

The outstanding 24-year-old surged to victory in the team competition, the individual event and also sealed this season's Ladies European Tour's Race to Costa Del Sol rankings. "It's been a strange year for all of us with COVID but while everyone's saying it is the worst year, I'm having the best year ever, so that's a little weird but I am really happy," Pedersen said.

Team Pedersen consisting of Michele Thomson (Scotland), Cassandra Hall (RSA) and talented amateur Matt Selby snatched victory in the team event with a closing birdie on the 18th to finish on 40-under par and a share of USD 97,500 for the professionals. Team Kyriacou (Steph Kyriacou, Pia Babnik, Manon Gidali) and Team De Roey (Manon De Roey, Eleanor Givens, Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke) finished one back on 39-under for a share of second.

The players have also been competing for an individual prize this week as part of the Ladies European Tour's Race to Costa Del Sol, with USD 500,000 total prize money on offer. Pedersen's final round 67 sealed victory at 14-under to finish two shots head of Stephanie Kyriacou, Anne Van Dam and Luna Sobron Galmes.

The English trio of Charley Hull (-9), Eleanor Given (-8) and Georgia Hall (-8) all shot 68s to finish their Saudi Arabian debuts strongly..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican asks Instagram to investigate mysterious papal "like" of model

The Vatican said on Friday that it had asked Instagram to investigate how a like attributed to Pope Francis official account ended up on a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model. The like was discovered earlier this week by one of the 2.4...

Breast cancer discovery could help stop disease's deadly spread: Study

University of Virginia Cancer Center researchers have identified a gene responsible for the spread of triple-negative breast cancer to other parts of the body - a process called metastasis - and developed a potential way to stop it. Triple-...

Hyundai's new i20 receives 20k bookings within 20 days of launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Friday said its all-new i20 premium hatchback has received 20,000 bookings within 20 days of its launch in the market. The company said it delivered 4,000 units of the car to customers during the festive seas...

Miami coach Manny Diaz in isolation with coronavirus

Miami coach Manny Diaz said Friday he is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, and he will work virtually with the No. 12 Hurricanes until he can return to the field. Miami is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 5 at W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020