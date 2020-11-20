Tvesa top Indian in Saudi, Pedersen completes a unique double

Tvesa Malik finished as the best Indian golfer at Tied 39 after carding a three-under 69 on the third and final day of the Saudi Ladies Team International here on Friday. Aditi Ashok, who shot 71-74 on first two days, scored 75 to slip to Tied 47, while Diksha Dagar (76) ended Tied 76 and Astha Madan (81) was 109th.

After 74-76 on first two days, Tvesa shot 69 with four birdies against just one bogey. Emily Kristine Pedersen, who won the Hero Indian open after turning pro in 2015, has now won three more titles in a matter of less than three months. She also capped an unbelievable two weeks in Saudi Arabia with a double victory in Saudi. After winning the inaugural Saudi Ladies International, last week, she won both the Saudi Ladies Team International and also the individual rankings in the event.

The outstanding 24-year-old surged to victory in the team competition, the individual event and also sealed this season's Ladies European Tour's Race to Costa Del Sol rankings. "It's been a strange year for all of us with COVID but while everyone's saying it is the worst year, I'm having the best year ever, so that's a little weird but I am really happy," Pedersen said.

Team Pedersen consisting of Michele Thomson (Scotland), Cassandra Hall (RSA) and talented amateur Matt Selby snatched victory in the team event with a closing birdie on the 18th to finish on 40-under par and a share of USD 97,500 for the professionals. Team Kyriacou (Steph Kyriacou, Pia Babnik, Manon Gidali) and Team De Roey (Manon De Roey, Eleanor Givens, Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke) finished one back on 39-under for a share of second.

The players have also been competing for an individual prize this week as part of the Ladies European Tour's Race to Costa Del Sol, with USD 500,000 total prize money on offer. Pedersen's final round 67 sealed victory at 14-under to finish two shots head of Stephanie Kyriacou, Anne Van Dam and Luna Sobron Galmes.

The English trio of Charley Hull (-9), Eleanor Given (-8) and Georgia Hall (-8) all shot 68s to finish their Saudi Arabian debuts strongly..