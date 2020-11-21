Left Menu
Soccer-Arteta furious after Arsenal training ground bust-up leaked to media

Ceballos, who is on loan from Real Madrid for a second season, has been involved in an altercation with a team mate before when he got into a scuffle with Eddie Nketiah during a warm-up session ahead of a match against Fulham in September.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:27 IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may have improved the club's defence to concede fewer goals but he now has the task of plugging a leak at his club after a clash between team mates in training was reported by the media in vivid detail. British media reports said defender David Luiz and midfielder Dani Ceballos had clashed in a training session following a late challenge earlier this week, with Luiz drawing blood after hitting Ceballos in the face.

While Ceballos took to Twitter to say the story was "fake", Arteta said the incident had been resolved but the Spanish boss' bigger concern was how the story was leaked. "I don't like the fact that that incident comes out at all," Arteta told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League match at Leeds United.

"I will find out where it is coming from and if that is the case, that goes completely against what I expect from each other, the privacy and the confidentiality that we need. There will be consequences. "It's a contact sport... Training is very competitive and issues happen a lot of the time."

Ceballos, who is on loan from Real Madrid for a second season, has been involved in an altercation with a team mate before when he got into a scuffle with Eddie Nketiah during a warm-up session ahead of a match against Fulham in September. However, the two made up and were all smiles when Ceballos posted an image with the 21-year-old striker after the match with the caption: "No problems here my brother."

