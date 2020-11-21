Left Menu
Playing with experienced players "benefitted" hockey player Jyoti

Indian women's hockey team forward Jyoti has said that playing alongside experienced players has taught her a lot.

21-11-2020
Forward Jyoti (Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey team forward Jyoti has said that playing alongside experienced players has taught her a lot. Jyoti had made her senior team debut for the women's side in April 2019 during the Malaysia Tour. During that particular tour, the side won four matches and one match was drawn.

"I am delighted to be a part of this wonderful group of women. I think the amount of experienced players we have, it has certainly benefited me. I am always looking forward to gaining what I can from these players, both on the field and off it. It is a brilliant time to be a women's team player in India, because of the kind of exposure we are getting due to Hockey India's support and vision for us, and also because of what we are trying to build here under chief coach Sjoerd Marijne," said Jyoti in an official Hockey India release.Having played 12 matches for the Indian Team since first playing in April 2019, Jyoti is a talented forward who likes to make in runs into the opposition circle, and is often seen on either flank. The player, who represents the Railways Sports Promotion Board in the national competitions, is keen to learn from stalwarts like Vandana Katariya and captain Rani.

"I believe it is a fantastic opportunity for me to grow and grow quickly because I've got so many world-class Forwards in my team here. With Vandana, Rani, Navjot, Navneet, I have a strong group of players who believe in my abilities and always help in all aspects of my play. When I step onto the field, I know that with the kind of players I'm playing with, we will be able to create a lot of chances and also convert them, even against the world ranked top teams," said Jyoti. Jyoti also believes that the lockdown period has helped her in feeling more settled in the senior team set-up, and has produced the opportunity for her to work on key areas.

"I am aware that people around the world have suffered a lot because of the pandemic, and my condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one. However, for me, personally, I have focused on the good things about the opportunity I have here with the women's team. I have been able to speak a lot to my coaches in Sjoerd and also Janneke, who have been able to highlight key areas where I need to improve, and to make sure I can be challenging regularly for a spot in the team. It has definitely been a fruitful phase for me, and I am focusing on working hard throughout this time, and making sure I improve every day," said Jyoti. (ANI)

