Ind vs Aus: Ponting wants me to take more responsibility, says Stoinis

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis praised former skipper Ricky Ponting for backing him in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and said he is willing to be flexible with the batting position in international cricket as well.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:34 IST
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Image Credit: ANI

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis praised former skipper Ricky Ponting for backing him in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and said he is willing to be flexible with the batting position in international cricket as well. Stonis credited Delhi Capitals coach Ponting for 'whatever personal success' he had in the IPL and spoke about the equation the duo shared during the showpiece event.

"He's also not someone who will sit there and tell you what to do. He will either show you the way or only sort of speak to you when he thinks he has something that can help," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stoinis as saying. The all-rounder played the starring role for Delhi Capitals in the middle-order in the showpiece event before he opened the batting for the eventual runners-up.

Stonis said Ponting wants him to take responsibility and he is willing to play at different batting positions for Australia as he played in IPL. "Punter [Ponting] wants me to take more responsibility in teams that he has been in charge of. But, at the end of the day, I think I just have to be adaptable about batting in every position, pretty much from one to seven, (as I have) over the last three years. So I just have to keep that mindset, I guess," Stonis said.

"I am just happy to be involved wherever they feel (I will have) the most impact on the game, whether that's in the middle order, whether that's where my biggest impact is for the team, whether they want to get me up earlier... I know I have had these conversations with Ricky, 'just let me know when to put the pads on', 'let me know when I'm in and I'll try to do the best job I can'," the all-rounder added. India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney. (ANI)

