Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-I'm not part of a 'Fab Four' says modest Thiem

Dominic Thiem says he is not yet part of a "Fab Four" at the top of men's tennis despite becoming only the second player to record five career wins against Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Saturday. After several years spent knocking on the door, the 27-year-old Austrian joined the Grand Slam winners' club this year when he won the U.S. Open, and at the ATP Finals in London this week he has beaten Nadal and Djokovic.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 00:44 IST
Tennis-I'm not part of a 'Fab Four' says modest Thiem
After several years spent knocking on the door, the 27-year-old Austrian joined the Grand Slam winners' club this year when he won the U.S. Open, and at the ATP Finals in London this week he has beaten Nadal and Djokovic. Image Credit: Flickr

Dominic Thiem says he is not yet part of a "Fab Four" at the top of men's tennis despite becoming only the second player to record five career wins against Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Saturday.

After several years spent knocking on the door, the 27-year-old Austrian joined the Grand Slam winners' club this year when he won the U.S. Open, and at the ATP Finals in London this week he has beaten Nadal and Djokovic. Thiem said he got lucky against world number one Djokovic in a semi-final lasting almost three hours on Saturday, squandering four match points in the second-set tiebreak, then coming back from 0-4 in the deciding-set breaker to win 7-5 6-7(10) 7-6(5).

The fact that he managed to shrug off the disappointment of double-faulting on one of his match points, then finish the match with a blaze of brilliance to stun Djokovic, speaks volumes for how far he has come. But the world number three says he has a long way to go to start being bracketed with Nadal and Federer, who have won 20 Grand Slam titles, and Djokovic who has 17 majors to his name.

"Of course not, I'm so far away. I have one Slam and one Masters 1000 title, that's it," said the modest Thiem, who beat Nadal on Tuesday in the round-robin stage here. "But I love to play against them, these living legends."

Thiem is clearly now established as a major force in the men's game and winning the year-ender for the first time on Sunday against either Nadal or Russian Daniil Medvedev would be another peak scaled for the man from the ski-mad nation. "It's super special (to have five wins each against the big three), and it's special to have my 300th Tour win today," Thiem told reporters. "To beat them all five times is something great for me. Every match against them is a privilege and a huge chance to learn, but to beat them is a huge confidence boost."

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is the only other player to have beaten Federer, Nadal and Djokovic at least five times each and he also topped the world rankings. Thiem's record against Djokovic now stands at 5-7, against Nadal it is 6-9, while he leads Federer 5-2.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's president pledges to revive forensic audit of central bank

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that a forensic audit of the central bank was vital to combat corruption and that he would get it back on track after the consultancy contracted to carry it out withdrew.Aoun said interest-dri...

Mexican president urges G20 to avoid debt, bailouts in pandemic

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday urged fellow leaders from the 20 biggest world economies G20 to steer clear of debt and bailouts in the efforts to handle the COVID-19 crisis that has caused a global recession. From...

Meghalaya: 7 police personnel injured during protest at public hearing site

At least seven police personnel were injured after violence broke out during a public hearing for expansion of a limestone mining project in Meghalayas East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday, officials said. The violence erupted after memb...

Rugby-Rees-Zammit bags maiden try as Wales find relief with Georgia win

Teenage winger Louis Rees-Zammit scored a maiden try on his first start as a youthful Wales ended a six-game losing streak with an 18-0 victory over Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.Rees-Zammit also set up a try for replacement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020