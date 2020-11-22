Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia's McDonald says Smith can handle India's bouncer barrage

they (India) can keep approaching it that way if they want." Virat Kohli and his men did try it when Australia played three one-day internationals in India earlier this year, and a repeat of the ploy wouldn't surprise. "It's going to be a tactic a lot of bowling units will use against our top-line batters, especially with four men out in one-day cricket," McDonald said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 22-11-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 12:40 IST
Cricket-Australia's McDonald says Smith can handle India's bouncer barrage

India are welcome to subject Steve Smith to a bouncer barrage but the batsman is well-equipped to succeed against such strategy, Australia assistant coach Andrew McDonald said on Sunday. Smith was concussed by a short-pitched delivery from Jofra Archer at Lord's last year and was also bounced out several times by New Zealand speedster Neil Wagner last summer.

The top-ranked test batsman can expect similar treatment from India but McDonald is unfazed by the prospect, pointing out that Smith bounced back from the Lord's concussion with a double century at Old Trafford. "Even in one-day cricket and T20 cricket, he's been able to score runs with that plan being adopted by opponents," said McDonald.

"So, I don't necessarily see it as a weakness ... they (India) can keep approaching it that way if they want." Virat Kohli and his men did try it when Australia played three one-day internationals in India earlier this year, and a repeat of the ploy wouldn't surprise.

"It's going to be a tactic a lot of bowling units will use against our top-line batters, especially with four men out in one-day cricket," McDonald said. "They've used that tactic before and he's (Smith) done well on it before. I'm suggesting that plan hasn't necessarily worked to its full effect."

India and Australia will clash in the first of the three one-day internationals in Sydney on Friday. They will also play three Twenty20 matches before a four-test series gets underway at Adelaide on Dec. 17.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, UP

New Delhi, Nov 22 PTI&#160;High-level central teams have been deputed to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support them in COVID-19 response and management.&#160; These states have been either reporting a rise in the number of ...

Prestige group to invest Rs 2,000 cr on 4 new housing projects in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will develop four new housing projects in Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad with an investment of nearly Rs 2,000 crore amid recovery in demand for residential properties. The Bengaluru-based company wil...

SC sets aside high court order, says liberty of citizen can't be taken away in this manner

Liberty of a citizen cannot be taken away in this manner, the Supreme Court has said while setting aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order which had dismissed a plea filed by a man on the grounds that his lawyer had remained absent on...

Marginal improvement in Tarun Gogoi's health condition: Doctor

The health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi marginally improved on Sunday morning, and he is currently semi-conscious, Abhijit Sarma, the superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital GMCH, said. The veteran Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020