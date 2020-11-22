Left Menu
Motorcycling-Local favourite Oliveira wins Portuguese MotoGP race

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 20:32 IST
Motorcycling-Local favourite Oliveira wins Portuguese MotoGP race

KTM Tech 3 rider Miguel Oliveira dominated his home MotoGP race from start to finish to win the season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao's Algarve International Circuit on Sunday. The Portuguese had started from pole after setting an all-time lap record at MotoGP's reserve track on Saturday and was flawless as he finished ahead of Pramac Racing's Jack Miller.

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli finished third to seal second place in the riders' championship behind Suzuki's Joan Mir, who was forced to retire. Ducati clinched the constructors' title.

