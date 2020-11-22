Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Rampaging Vakatawa powers France past Scotland

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 22:47 IST
Rugby-Rampaging Vakatawa powers France past Scotland

France centre Virimi Vakatawa muscled over the line to break open an absorbing clash which saw his side beat Scotland 22-15 at Murrayfield on Sunday and top Group B of the Nations Cup. The hosts struggled all game to contain the Fiji-born Frenchman, who scored the game's only try just after halftime as he tracked a sniping break from the lively Vincent Rattez and burst through Scotland's flailing defenders.

The home side's Duncan Weir, once again deputising for the injured Finn Russell and Adam Hastings, kicked flawlessly to ensure the sides went in 12-12 at the break despite France showing more attacking verve and edging the forward contest. Thomas Ramos was equally accurate from the spot for the visitors with four penalties, while fly-half Matthieu Jalibert added a smartly taken drop goal for the French side.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Koolhof and Mektic claim ATP Finals doubles title

Dutch-Croatian duo Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic claimed their first title together by winning the ATP Finals on Sunday, edging Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2 3-6 10-5. The fifth seeds, in their maiden season together, had ...

West Bengal cops be kept away from 2021 polls: Vijayvargiya

Alleging the collapse of law and order in TMC-ruled West Bengal, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday demanded that local police be kept away from the next years assembly elections to ensure that the exercise is conducted in a f...

India to host G20 Summit in 2023: Grouping's declaration

G20 leaders announced on Sunday that India will host the summit of the high-profile grouping in 2023 -- a year later than what was decided earlier. India was earlier slated to host the summit in 2022 with the Osaka declaration of the G20 st...

Rugby-Rampaging Vakatawa powers France to 22-15 win over Scotland

France centre Virimi Vakatawa muscled over the line to break open an absorbing clash which saw his side beat a spirited but ultimately toothless Scotland 22-15 at Murrayfield on Sunday and top Group B of the Nations Cup.The hosts struggled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020