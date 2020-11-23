Left Menu
Development News Edition

Graeme Smith optimistic about crowds return during Australia's Test tour

South Africa's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith expects to see crowds returning to the ground next year when Australia tour the country for a Test series for the first time since the 2018 infamous ball tampering episode.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 23-11-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 10:19 IST
Graeme Smith optimistic about crowds return during Australia's Test tour

South Africa's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith expects to see crowds returning to the ground next year when Australia tour the country for a Test series for the first time since the 2018 infamous ball tampering episode. Smith allayed doubts about Australia's slated tour next year despite political turmoil that Cricket South Africa is currently going through and the country's struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 21,000 lives and infected over 765,000 people.

"We're kind of looking at the Australian series, hopefully if all goes well with COVID, to have some crowds back in the stadiums. There'll be way more excitement around that than anything else," the former skipper told Sydney Morning Herald. Even though CSA is yet to finalise the full schedule of Australia's Test tour scheduled for February-March next year, Smith said the Newlands, where the sandpapergate scandal took place in 2018, will definitely host a match. Allaying fears about poor crowd behaviour during the series, Smith said: "You can control it to the best of your ability. There's not a place in the world where there hasn't been a fan chirping or having a crack. "That's part of playing sport at the highest level in opposition countries. We'll try our best to marshall it. I think South African fans will be grateful to have a quality team like Australia playing. "It's been one of those crazy periods where things we've gotten used to have been taken away from us." Verbal abuses were subjected towards Australian players during their last Test tour to South Africa following the infamous ball tampering scandal during the third Test at Newlands, Cape Town, leading to one-year international bans imposed on Steve Smith and David Warner for their roles. Australia's limited-overs tour of South Africa this year occurred without any ugly incident after then CSA chief executive Jacques Faul pleaded with local fans to behave properly with the tourists.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

As instances of phishing, fraud and unauthorised access by cybercriminals become increasingly more commonplace in New Zealand, a newly-launched tool is assisting small and medium businesses around the country with a way to fight back, with ...

Reliance Industries, Future Group stocks rally on strong demand

Shares of Reliance Industries RIL jumped nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Monday after the Competition Commission approved the companys proposed acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group. Futu...

Delhi govt lifts order to shut Punjabi Basti, Janata markets for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Delhi government has lifted the order of closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janata Market, Nangloi, with immediate effect. The Union Territory UT government had earlier ordered the closure of these markets on the grounds of violations ...

Cricket-NZ focus on T20 may change with Windies series: McCullum

New Zealands Twenty20 series against West Indies starting on Friday should be a springboard for the home side to look to improve their results and build a squad for next years World Cup, former captain Brendon McCullum said. New Zealand are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020