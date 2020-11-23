Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Liverpool lesson helping England in transition, says Jones

It's a pretty exciting area for us and it's pleasing to see that try, where we shifted the ball quickly to the outside. "We had a great meeting with the Liverpool analyst.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:39 IST
Rugby-Liverpool lesson helping England in transition, says Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones said he had met with Liverpool's director of research Ian Graham to get some insight into the Premier League soccer champions' transitional play and that it played a role in Jonny May's sensational try against Ireland. May's score helped England to an 18-7 Nations Cup win at Twickenham on Saturday and moved him joint second on the all-time England tryscorers' list.

The winger received the ball inside his own 22 and tore past Chris Farrell. He then kicked ahead and outpaced Jamison Gibson-Park in a 50-metre sprint, nudged it forward again over the tryline and dived on the ball. Jones said the try was an example of the new techniques he had worked on with his players following a meeting with Graham.

"I really enjoyed May's flick-the-switch try, where we went from defence to attack, which is an area that we haven't been fantastic at," Jones told British media. "The transitional parts of the game are so important. It's a pretty exciting area for us and it's pleasing to see that try, where we shifted the ball quickly to the outside.

"We had a great meeting with the Liverpool analyst. Believe Us, which is the story of Liverpool, talks a bit about how they are using data analytics to improve their game." The 60-year-old Australian also said England were developing a database to help track what players are doing out of possession.

England, who top Group A with nine points, face Wales on Nov. 28.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's proposed Venus mission attracts international payload proposals

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO has short-listed 20 space-based experiment proposals, including from France, for its proposed Venus orbiter mission Shukrayaan to study the planet for more than four years. These include collabora...

SC extends parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict for medical check up

The Supreme Court Monday extended by a week the parole of A G Perarivalan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for undergoing medical check up. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Ras...

Facing flak, LDF govt puts on hold controversial Kerala Police Act amendment

The CPIM-led Left Democratic Government in Kerala on Monday put on hold implementation of the controversial amendment to the state Police Act citing criticism from various quarters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government was no...

Cut off: School closings leave rural students isolated

The midday arrival of a school bus at Cyliss Castillos home on the remote edge of a mesa breaks up the long days of boredom and isolation for the high school senior. The driver hands over food in white plastic bags, collects Castillos schoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020