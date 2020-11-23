Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; Streb beats Kisner in a playoff to win RSM Classic and more

Report: Celtics, Tatum agree to $195 million max extension The Boston Celtics and star forward Jayson Tatum have agreed to a five-year, $195 million max extension, ESPN reported Sunday. Report: Jazz G Mitchell agrees to $163 million max extension All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell agreed to a five-year extension with the Utah Jazz worth a guaranteed $163 million, ESPN reported Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:29 IST
Sports News Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; Streb beats Kisner in a playoff to win RSM Classic and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Celtics, Tatum agree to $195 million max extension

The Boston Celtics and star forward Jayson Tatum have agreed to a five-year, $195 million max extension, ESPN reported Sunday. The deal could approach $200 million with All-NBA escalators, per the report. The extension takes effect for the 2021-22 season, as the 22-year-old has a year remaining on his rookie contract.

NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons

Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and the host New Orleans Saints won their seventh consecutive game by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 24-9 on Sunday afternoon. Hill made his first NFL start at quarterback as Drew Brees began at least a three-game absence due to rib and lung injuries. Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and had scoring runs of 2 and 10 yards among his team-high 51 rushing yards as the NFC South-leading Saints improved to 8-2.

Streb beats Kisner in playoff to win RSM Classic

Robert Streb birdied the second playoff hole to beat Kevin Kisner and win the RSM Classic on Sunday in a battle of past champions at Georgia's Sea Island Golf Club. Streb, who claimed his only PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic in 2014, returned to the winner's circle in spectacular style as his approach on 18 left him with a tap-in birdie for the victory as Kisner, the 2015 champion, settled for par.

Report: Jazz G Mitchell agrees to $163 million max extension

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell agreed to a five-year extension with the Utah Jazz worth a guaranteed $163 million, ESPN reported Sunday. The value could increase to $195 million by meeting certain incentives, the player's agents told the network.

Koolhof and Mektic claim ATP Finals doubles title

Dutch-Croatian duo Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic claimed their first title together by winning the ATP Finals on Sunday, edging Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2 3-6 10-5. The fifth seeds, in their maiden season together, had lost in their other two finals, including at the U.S. Open, but it proved a case of third time lucky.

Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title

Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by beating Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London's last ATP Finals on Sunday. Thiem was on course to become the first Austrian to win the title, following on from his recent U.S. Open triumph, but the relentless Medvedev turned the tide to strike a blow for the new generation striving to shake up the tennis hierarchy.

Wizards re-sign F Bertans to five-year, $80 million deal

Free-agent forward Davis Bertans signed a five-year, $80 million deal to remain with the Washington Wizards. The contract includes an early termination option after the fourth year, the player's agent told ESPN.

Lakers sign 'Sixth Man of the Year' Harrell from Clippers

NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers have signed 'Sixth Man of the Year' Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers, the league said. The switch comes after a stellar season from Harrell, who averaged career-highs of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Heat re-sign veteran G Dragic

The Miami Heat officially announced the re-signing Sunday of veteran guard Goran Dragic. The team did not disclose the terms, but The Athletic reported the deal was for two years and $37.4 million with a team option for the second year.

Dressel and Peaty smash own world records at the ISL finals

World and Olympic champions Caeleb Dressel and Adam Peaty smashed their own short course world records on the final day of the International Swimming League (ISL) season in Budapest on Sunday. American Dressel, who last Monday became the first man to swim the 100m Individual Medley in under 50 seconds, sliced a further six tenths off his record of 49.88 with a new best of 49.28.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 held for raping, molesting Mumbai-based event manager

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a 28-year-old Mumbai-based freelance event manager in Delhis Aerocity area, police said on Monday. They have been identified as Sandeep Mehta 57 and Naveen Dawar 47, both eatery...

Venezuela gets over 5 million doses of 3-in-1 vaccines from UNICEF: President Maduro

Caracas Venezuela, November 23 ANISputnik Venezuela has received over 5 million doses of vaccines against diphtheria, polio, and tetanus, also known as 3-in-1 boosters, from the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF, Venezuelan President Nic...

'We are all together': Amitabh Bachchan shares Monday motivation with 'off to work' post

Penning down his Monday thoughts, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a motivational post for his fans and advised them to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on social medi...

First Americans could be vaccinated next month: House vaccine chief

The first Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine could be as early as the second week of December, according to the White House vaccine czar. American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech submitted an application to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020