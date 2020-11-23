Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-Manly forward Titmuss dies aged 20

Manly Sea Eagles forward Keith Titmuss has died aged 20 after falling ill at a training session, the National Rugby League (NRL) club said on Monday. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles." Titmuss scored the game-winning try for Manly in the 2017 under-20s grand final and was included in the Sydney-based club's full-time squad for the 2021 NRL season.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:23 IST
Rugby League-Manly forward Titmuss dies aged 20

Manly Sea Eagles forward Keith Titmuss has died aged 20 after falling ill at a training session, the National Rugby League (NRL) club said on Monday. Titmuss, who rose through the ranks at Manly, reported feeling sick at the club's Narrabeen base and was transported to the Northern Beaches Hospital. He was then taken to Royal North Shore Hospital where he passed away.

"We are all devastated by this news," Manly coach Des Hasler said in a statement on the club's website. "Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles."

Titmuss scored the game-winning try for Manly in the 2017 under-20s grand final and was included in the Sydney-based club's full-time squad for the 2021 NRL season.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Urdu poet takes swipe at UP govt over proposed law against 'love jihad'

With the Uttar Pradesh government moving in the direction of bringing a law against love jihad, noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana took a dig at the BJP regime in the state on Monday, saying the new law should first be used against the leaders o...

2 held for raping, molesting Mumbai-based event manager

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a 28-year-old Mumbai-based freelance event manager in Delhis Aerocity area, police said on Monday. They have been identified as Sandeep Mehta 57 and Naveen Dawar 47, both eatery...

Venezuela gets over 5 million doses of 3-in-1 vaccines from UNICEF: President Maduro

Caracas Venezuela, November 23 ANISputnik Venezuela has received over 5 million doses of vaccines against diphtheria, polio, and tetanus, also known as 3-in-1 boosters, from the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF, Venezuelan President Nic...

'We are all together': Amitabh Bachchan shares Monday motivation with 'off to work' post

Penning down his Monday thoughts, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a motivational post for his fans and advised them to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on social medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020