Soccer-South Africa defender Ngcongca killed in car accident

South Africa international defender Anele Ngcongca was killed in a car accident on Monday, his Premier Soccer League club AmaZulu have confirmed. "On arrival of IPSS advanced life support paramedics, they found an adult male lying approximately 30m from the wrecked vehicle.

Reuters | Durban | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:42 IST
South Africa international defender Anele Ngcongca was killed in a car accident on Monday, his Premier Soccer League club AmaZulu have confirmed. Ngcongca, 33, was a member of South Africa squad at the 2010 World Cup and started the 2-1 victory over France, winning 53 caps over seven years in the national team. His last appearance was in 2016.

He also spent nine seasons at Belgian side Genk, competing in the Champions League in five of those and making 279 appearances. The right back was named in the club's Team of the Century in 2015 alongside Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Ngcongca was a passenger in the vehicle as it lost control on a highway 50 kilometres north of Durban. The female driver is in a critical condition in hospital. "On arrival of IPSS advanced life support paramedics, they found an adult male lying approximately 30m from the wrecked vehicle. The man showed no signs of life and was declared dead by paramedics," Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue said in a statement.

