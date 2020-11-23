Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moukoko could become youngest Champions League player

The Nigerian left back was 16 years, 87 days old when he played for Belgian club Anderlecht in the group stage in 1994. Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said he was eager to rotate the team to cope with a busy schedule but didn't commit to giving Moukoko any game time.

PTI | Dortmund | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:34 IST
Moukoko could become youngest Champions League player

Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko could become the youngest player ever in the Champions League on Tuesday. Dortmund said Monday that Moukoko was added to the squad for the home match against Belgian club Brugge.

Moukoko broke the Bundesliga record on Saturday when he made his debut for Dortmund on the day after his 16th birthday. Moukoko came off the bench in the 5-2 victory over Hertha Berlin. If he plays on Tuesday, Moukoko would break the Champions League record held by Celestine Babayaro. The Nigerian left back was 16 years, 87 days old when he played for Belgian club Anderlecht in the group stage in 1994.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said he was eager to rotate the team to cope with a busy schedule but didn't commit to giving Moukoko any game time. “It's hard to say and to answer immediately. We will see today in training and we have a lot (of players) up front," Favre said. "We have a lot of options up front and we will see.” Moukoko scored 13 goals in four games for Dortmund's under-19 team this season and 34 in 20 games last season. He has been training regularly with the first team since August.

Moukoko was born in Cameroon but moved to Germany as a child and has played for German youth national teams. Dortmund is in first place in Group F of the Champions League and will be on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages with a win over Brugge. Dortmund beat the Belgian team 3-0 earlier this month.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Ravens report multiple COVID-19 cases, close practice facility

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday said multiple members of their organization had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating and as a result the team was closing its practice facility. We have started the process of contact tracing, ...

Spain to make coronavirus vaccination optional, sources say

Spain is unlikely to make vaccination against the coronavirus compulsory, at least initially, health ministry sources said on Monday. Under Spanish law, vaccination is voluntary, although in some cases, such as an epidemic, the government c...

1 hurt as building collapses in Kanpur, rescue operation on

At least one person was seriously injured when a three-storey dilapidated residential building collapsed in a congested area here on Monday night, police said. Panic gripped Coolie Bazar area at Badshahi Naka after rumours that several peop...

Central Vista redevelopment: Govt complexes on KG Marg, Africa Avenue likely to completed by March

The Central Public Works Department CPWD on Monday said that two government office complexes on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue are expected to be ready by March next year in order to shift offices from the Central Vista. This comes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020