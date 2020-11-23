Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Suspension of African football boss opens field for new faces

The suspension of Confederation of African Football chief Ahmad Ahmad on Monday has thrown wide open the future leadership of the regional soccer governing body, with his ban from the game coming just months before CAF's presidential elections. Ahmad had already been endorsed by 46 of the continent’s 54 football associations and looked certain to be re-elected in March 2021 but the five-year ban, announced by FIFA's Ethics Committee, means there will now be a scramble for power.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:34 IST
Soccer-Suspension of African football boss opens field for new faces

The suspension of Confederation of African Football chief Ahmad Ahmad on Monday has thrown wide open the future leadership of the regional soccer governing body, with his ban from the game coming just months before CAF's presidential elections.

Ahmad had already been endorsed by 46 of the continent’s 54 football associations and looked certain to be re-elected in March 2021 but the five-year ban, announced by FIFA's Ethics Committee, means there will now be a scramble for power. FIFA said in a statement that Ahmad was found guilty by the independent committee of offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, and misappropriation of funds.]

Ahmad’s suspension arrived more than a year after the world governing body opened investigations into allegations against the 60-year-old former fisheries minister from Madagascar. Ahmad, who denied any wrongdoing, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The ban comes after last week’s closing date for nominations for the CAF presidency and leaves the field devoid of any of Ahmad’s loyalists. Instead, the new head of African football will come from a field made up of a former candidate for the job, two association presidents and one of the continent’s richest men.

Jacques Anouma, 68, of the Ivory Coast previously attempted to run for the CAF presidency but was stymied when the incumbent Issa Hayatou had the rules changed to make only CAF executive committee members eligible to stand. Anouma was at the time an executive committee member with FIFA but not CAF. He has been out of football administration for the past five years and the rule that halted his ambition has been removed.

Augustin Senghor, 56, from Senegal and 44-year-old Ahmad Yahya of Mauritania serve as their country’s football federation presidents and were among those declaring support for Ahmad before his impending suspension saw them enter the race. The 58-year-old South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe was a surprise candidate named earlier this month and has the support of Nigeria as well as his home country.

He is proposed as a candidate whose business acumen and commercial contacts will open revenue opportunities for CAF, which has no television or marketing contract after last year cancelling a long-term deal with French company Lagadere Sports. CAF on Monday named first vice president Constant Omari Selemani of the Democratic Republic of Congo as its acting president in a brief statement after Ahmad‘s suspension.

It said: “The Confederation Africaine de Football, which is concerned about the reputational consequences of this long procedure, maintains the schedule of all its activities and programs.”

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Ravens report multiple COVID-19 cases, close practice facility

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday said multiple members of their organization had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating and as a result the team was closing its practice facility. We have started the process of contact tracing, ...

Spain to make coronavirus vaccination optional, sources say

Spain is unlikely to make vaccination against the coronavirus compulsory, at least initially, health ministry sources said on Monday. Under Spanish law, vaccination is voluntary, although in some cases, such as an epidemic, the government c...

1 hurt as building collapses in Kanpur, rescue operation on

At least one person was seriously injured when a three-storey dilapidated residential building collapsed in a congested area here on Monday night, police said. Panic gripped Coolie Bazar area at Badshahi Naka after rumours that several peop...

Central Vista redevelopment: Govt complexes on KG Marg, Africa Avenue likely to completed by March

The Central Public Works Department CPWD on Monday said that two government office complexes on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue are expected to be ready by March next year in order to shift offices from the Central Vista. This comes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020