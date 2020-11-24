Left Menu
Soccer-Preston's Fisher charged by FA after alleged groin grab

The incident, which occurred as Preston prepared to defend a corner in the 62nd minute of their 1-0 victory at Deepdale, was not spotted by match officials at the time. "Preston North End FC's Darnell Fisher has been charged following an EFL Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday," the FA said in a statement on Twitter.

24-11-2020
The Football Association (FA) has charged Preston North End full back Darnell Fisher with misconduct after he appeared to grab the groin of Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson during their Championship clash on Saturday. The incident, which occurred as Preston prepared to defend a corner in the 62nd minute of their 1-0 victory at Deepdale, was not spotted by match officials at the time.

"Preston North End FC's Darnell Fisher has been charged following an EFL Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday," the FA said in a statement on Twitter. "It is alleged that an incident during the 62nd minute of the fixture, which was not seen by the match officials but caught on camera, constitutes a breach of FA Rule E3."

The FA said Fisher had until later on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

