Ind vs Aus: Steve Smith 'finds his hands' ahead of first ODI

Australian batsman Steve Smith had a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the bat but the right-handed batsman has been able to find clarity of mind and body ahead of the limited-overs series against India, which gets underway on Friday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-11-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 08:55 IST
Australian batsman Steve Smith. Image Credit: ANI

Australian batsman Steve Smith had a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the bat but the right-handed batsman has been able to find clarity of mind and body ahead of the limited-overs series against India, which gets underway on Friday. India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin in Sydney from November 27.

Smith, who last played an ODI game in March this year, has been going through a lean patch. The right-handed batsman scored 311 runs in the IPL after entering the showpiece on the back a disappointing series in England. In three T20Is against England in September, Smith scored 31 runs but the Rajasthan Royals skipper has now found some good rhythm ahead of the white ball series and he is really excited about it.

"I was pretty disappointed actually with my batting throughout the IPL. I never really got into a good rhythm, but I think the last few days actually I've found something. People close to me that know me well, I've found my hands the last few days, which I'm extremely excited about," ESPNcricinfo quoted Smith as saying. "It's taken me probably about three and half or fourth months to do it, but found them now, which is pleasing and I actually look forward to going back to the nets again this afternoon to have another hit and just reinforce it and get started again in a few days' time," he further said.

"Theoretically it is a simple thing, but it's just getting that feel and the look of the bat behind my toe the right way and the way my hands come up on the bat," Smith added. An excited Smith feels he has found his old self and has been benefited from his practice after he landed in Australia on the back of a disappointing IPL season.

"It's hard to explain but it just hasn't quite been right until probably two days ago, I found a little something and everything just clicked in," Smith said on Tuesday. "I had a big smile on my face after training the other day, because I walked past [Australia's senior assistant and also Rajasthan head coach] Andrew McDonald I think it was and said 'I found 'em again', I was really excited," he added.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

