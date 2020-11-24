Left Menu
Soccer-NZ's Phoenix to be based in New South Wales for new A-League season

The Wellington Phoenix will be based in Wollongong, New South Wales for the whole of the new A-League season, the team said on Tuesday following the release of the Australian top flight's 2020/21 schedule.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-11-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 09:23 IST
The Wellington Phoenix will be based in Wollongong, New South Wales for the whole of the new A-League season, the team said on Tuesday following the release of the Australian top flight's 2020/21 schedule. The Phoenix initially relocated to Australia for the final six rounds of last season's competition to ensure it could be completed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They returned to Australia again in late October to begin pre-season training at the University of Wollongong, and General Manager David Dome said it was natural they remained in the region for the duration of the A-League season. "I have been really pleased with the support that has been shown to us by the people and city of Wollongong," Dome said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We're looking forward to putting on a show here to the Wollongong people for our home matches, as well as becoming part of the community. "The people of Wollongong have been keen to adopt us for the season and were keen to repay their welcome and reward them with a successful A-League team to support."

The A-League kicks off on Dec. 27 with Western Sydney Wanderers hosting expansion club Macarthur FC, while Phoenix travel to face Brisbane Roar in their opener on Dec. 29. Defending champions Sydney FC begin their chase for a record-extending sixth title against last season's beaten finalists Melbourne City at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Dec. 30.

The regular season runs until May 31 before the playoffs.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

