WBBL: Sophie Devine named 'Player of the Tournament'

Perth Scorchers all-rounder and captain Sophie Devine was on Tuesday named Player of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020. Emerging Adelaide Strikers fast-bowler Darcie Brown was named the Young Gun for WBBL|06.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:36 IST
Perth Scorchers' all-rounder Sophie Devine (Photo/ Perth Scorchers Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Perth Scorchers all-rounder and captain Sophie Devine was on Tuesday named Player of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020. Emerging Adelaide Strikers fast-bowler Darcie Brown was named the Young Gun for WBBL|06.In her first season with the Scorchers, Devine compiled 448 runs at an average of 56 including a century and three half-centuries, while also claiming five wickets with the ball. The New Zealand captain played a pivotal role in guiding the Scorchers to the WBBL|06 Finals, with the Perth side set to face the Melbourne Stars in the first semi-final on Wednesday night. Devine polled 31 votes ahead of Melbourne Stars captain Meg Lanning and Sydney Thunder all-rounder Heather Knight.Votes are awarded on a 3-2-1 basis by the standing umpires at the end of each match meaning a player can receive up to six votes per match.WBBL|06 was also a memorable tournament for 17-year-old fast bowler Darcie Brown who was named Young Gun in her debut season; a remarkable feat given she was also completing her year 12 exams whilst in the WBBL Village.

The South Australian product tormented opposition batters with her raw pace, claiming ten wickets in 13 matches with best figures of 3-13 and an impressive economy rate of 5.52 runs per over. The official WBBL Team of the Tournament has also been revealed, with players featuring from five of the eight WBBL clubs. The side, led by Meg Lanning, features no more than three internationals as per the WBBL playing conditions.

WBBL|06 Team of the Tournament:Beth Mooney (wk) (Perth Scorchers)Sophie Devine (Perth Scorchers)Meg Lanning (c) (Melbourne Stars)Heather Knight (Sydney Thunder)Natalie Sciver (Melbourne Stars)Laura Kimmince (Brisbane Heat)Alana King (Melbourne Stars)Sarah Coyte (Adelaide Strikers)Hannah Darlington (Sydney Thunder)Taneale Peschel (Perth Scorchers)Sam Bates (Sydney Thunder)12. Darcie Brown (Adelaide Strikers)WBBL|06 Finals series gets underway on Wednesday night with the Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers facing off in the first semi-final, before the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder playoff for a finals berth on Thursday. (ANI)

