Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virat's absence for three Tests huge setback for India: Coach Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that the absence of the Indian skipper for three Tests against Australia would be a setback for the side. Skipper Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia, and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:26 IST
Virat's absence for three Tests huge setback for India: Coach Rajkumar Sharma
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that the absence of the Indian skipper for three Tests against Australia would be a setback for the side. Skipper Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia, and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. India and Australia will first play against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. "It's a very important series and we know both teams are very competitive, this series is very crucial and the world is looking forward to it. After a long time, competitive cricket will be seen and I feel it will be a good series to watch. Kohli will come back after the first Test and it will be a big setback for the team," Rajkumar Sharma told ANI.

"Everyone knows the kind of record Virat has against Australia, he gives the team the desired momentum and he is a sort of captain who leads from the front. He is very focused and determined so I think the Indian team will miss these qualities against Australia. The hosts will have a slight advantage but I hope that the players who get an opportunity in the absence of Virat grab their chance as we have talented players on our side," he said further. In absence of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the Indian side. Talking about Rahane, Rajkumar said: "Ajinkya Rahane is a very good player, in Tests, he has a good record, he has good technique and he is a good leader, he will have a chance to establish himself as a captain."

Rohit Sharma recently won his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) as the skipper of Mumbai Indians. After that, many former cricketers including Gautam Gambhir, Michael Vaughan have vouched for Rohit to become the captain of India's T20 side. Talking about split captaincy, Rajkumar said: "I don't understand why there are so many questions regarding the captaincy, if anyone has doubt then he should look at the records of Virat, don't look at just the IPL record, look at what Virat has done for the country and see how he leads the team, after seeing the records, they themselves will say that Virat should lead the Indian side."

Kohli's childhood coach also believes that having played the IPL, all the Indian players will be in sync. He also believes that training during the quarantine period will hold the side in good stead. "By playing the IPL, players have got rhythm, it's understood that IPL is a different format but it will surely help players in Australia. We will play ODIs and T20Is first and by the time Tests start, we will be properly prepared. Adaptability is important for Test cricket, it's a different ball game but the Indian team will have enough time behind them. They have practiced regularly during the quarantine period so I think the players will be in good shape going into the Test series," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parents of Briton killed road accident lose diplomatic immunity challenge

The parents of a 19-year-old Briton killed in a road accident in 2019 lost their court battle with the British government on Tuesday over whether the wife of U.S. official involved in the crash had diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecut...

Liberia: LMC organizes one-day media training forum for Liberian journalists

Strived to enhance the diversity in media coverage, the Liberia Media Centre LMC in coordination with the Multi-stakeholders Forestry Governance Project MFGAP concluded a one-day training forum outside Monrovia for the trainers with newsroo...

Centre asks states to set up panels for vaccine distribution: Karna Minister

The Centre has asked states to constitute a steering committee at state-level and district and taluk levels for quick and effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccine once available, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. Bo...

India will play five T20Is against England, says Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that India will play five T20Is against England when the visitors tour the country early next year. While there have been talks on Ahmedabad hosting the day-night Test against England, the complete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020