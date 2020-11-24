Left Menu
10-year-old Sparsh spearheads Kashmir to Kanyakumari Infinity Ride 2020

On a mission to complete 3801km-long journey 'Infinity Ride 2020' to create awareness about para-sports and scout para talents across the country, led by India's first para cyclist and Limca Book of Records holder Aditya Mehta, Indian para-cycling team along with other amateur cyclists reached Chandigarh--their sixth destination during the 35-city ride.

10-year-old Sparsh spearheads Kashmir to Kanyakumari Infinity Ride 2020. Image Credit: ANI

On a mission to complete 3801km-long journey 'Infinity Ride 2020' to create awareness about para-sports and scout para talents across the country, led by India's first para cyclist and Limca Book of Records holder Aditya Mehta, Indian para-cycling team along with other amateur cyclists reached Chandigarh--their sixth destination during the 35-city ride. A brain-child of the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) and supported by Border Security Force (BSF), Infinity Ride riders spent a day in Chandigarh, and while spreading awareness about para-sports in the city, they also visited Chandigarh Spinal Rehab Centre in Sector 28.

While international para cyclists and Asian Para-Cycling Championship bronze medallist Harinder Singh and Asian Games Track Cycling bronze medallist Gurlal Singh have been front-ending the Infinity Ride, 10-year-old Sparsh Tainuli, who happens to be the youngest amongst the 30 riders and is on his maiden cycling ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has been one of the main attractions of the journey. "I just wanted to be part of this ride as I wanted to help these players in their mission of raising awareness by cycling the length and breadth of the country. I am neither a professional nor a cyclist to be very honest and despite the difficult terrains the motivation and each of their moving stories made me take a shot at Infinity Ride 2020," a student of the fifth standard, Sparsh said.

The foundation so far has successfully touched the lives of more than 1000 injured jawans and civilians, who have not only been rehabilitated but also motivated to excel as Indian athletes to win laurels for the country since its inception. Infinity Ride 2020 had started in Srinagar on November 19 and Tuesday was used as rest for the riders in order to recover themselves and do their prosthetic check-ups before they resume their rest of the challenging journey again. The ride covers 35 cities over the span of 41 days with the final destination being Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari on December 29.

"Para-sports has seen a notable rise in India in the recent past. Infinity Ride which is in its sixth year has always been conducted to raise funds so that concrete help can be rendered to the deserving para-sports persons. And I think a lot of the credit for that should also be given to organisations like Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) who have helped me and many others to excel in sports for the country," Punjab's Gurlal Singh, a BSF Jawan, said. (ANI)

